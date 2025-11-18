‘Scream’ Franchise and ‘Ray Donovan’ Star Hospitalized in New York City

A former Scream franchise and Ray Donovan star has been hospitalized following a medical episode over the weekend.

According to TMZ, actor Liev Schreiber was admitted to a New York City area hospital after developing a massive headache on Sunday. Sources revealed that he called his doctor, who told him to seek medical attention immediately.

The insiders also told TMZ that the doctors were unsure what was causing the headache. However, the actor was still able to speak and walk without any issues.

The Scream alum’s rep spoke out about his hospitalization, telling the media outlet on Monday, “Out of the abundance of caution, Liev went into the hospital for testing and as of this afternoon, he has been cleared to return to work.”

The rep revealed no further details.

The Scream Alum Previously Detailed the Migraine that Led to Him Having Temporary Amnesia

The New York City hospitalization comes nearly a year after the Scream alum detailed a bad migraine that led to him having temporary amnesia.

The medical incident occurred while he was performing in a Broadway production of Doubt: A Parable.

“I was in a dressing room and I had a terrible headache,” the actor shared while appearing on Late Night With Seth Meyers. “I thought it was maybe a fast food headache, but it felt a little stronger than that.”

He then recalled, “I’m walking down the stairs and I’m thinking, ‘This is not normal. I don’t feel OK.'”

He then suspected that “something was really wrong” when he approached his co-star Amy Ryan backstage and couldn’t remember her name. As he tried to shake off his headache, things took a turn backstage, and he was unable to remember his lines.

“I think, ‘OK, I’ve had a stroke. This is it,’” he said.

Schreiber had an MRI not long after, which showed that there was no brain bleed. He said his brain looked “perfectly fine.”

A neurologist later told him that he had a condition called “transient global amnesia,”

According to the Cleveland Clinic, the condition causes sudden episodes of memory loss and confusion.