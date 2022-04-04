How Scottie Scheffler And Meredith Scudder Went From High School Sweethearts To College Rivals To Lifelong Partners

Scottie Scheffler is quickly becoming one of the biggest names in professional golf today. His skills on the golf course have earned him the No. 1 spot on the Official World Golf Ranking. Scheffler is a sports star, but what do we know about his wife, Meredith?

Scheffler’s Impressive Golf Career

The golfer has a long list of accolades, including three PGA Tour wins, two Korn Ferry Tour wins, and a win on the European Tour. His most recent first-place win came at the 2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, and it was this match that earned him the title of World Number One.

Who Is Meredith Scheffler?

Scheffler married Meredith Scudder in 2020, after six years of dating. The couple are high school sweethearts; they met while attending Highland Park High School. When it came time to head off to college, Scheffler went to the University of Texas, while Scudder attended rival school University of Texas A&M.

Despite the school rivalry, Scheffler and Scudder stayed together — they even did long distance when Scudder did an internship in Zambia. The couple graduated in 2018, and the pro golfer popped the question two years later.

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 27: Scottie Scheffler of the United States celebrates with his wife Meredith Scheffler on the 15th green after defeating Kevin Kisner of the United States 4&3 in their finals match to win the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 27, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

In an Instagram post, Scudder wrote, “YES! I can’t believe God gave me my best friend to spend the rest of my life with, can’t wait to be your wife, Scottie!!!! Blown away at the Lord’s faithfulness and goodness to us. [LET’S] DO THIS!!”

The pair tied the knot in December of 2020. In an Instagram post celebrating the first anniversary, Scottie Scheffler wrote, “Very grateful for one year of marriage to my best friend! God is good.”

It’s unknown what Meredith’s career is today, but according to her LinkedIn page, she has worked for different humanitarian organizations, like Family Legacy and Live Beyond. She also served as an event planner for her college’s charity organization, With Purpose.

Meredith is usually in attendance at Scheffler’s matches, posing for pictures with him and the trophies he’s scooped up. The golf star doesn’t post a lot on social media and Meredith’s Instagram account is set to private, but from the few pictures we’ve seen of the couple, they seem to be an extremely happy couple.

