Famed Music Producer Scooter Braun Says He Doesn’t Know Former Client Kanye West Anymore

Years after parting ways professionally with Kanye West, famed music producer Scooter Braun admits he no longer knows his former client.

During his recent appearance on the Question Everything podcast, Braun spoke about West and his infamous antisemitic remarks.

“I don’t know him anymore,” the producer, who is Jewish, explained. “I think the person that I knew wasn’t someone who says those things.”

He also pointed out, “I think sometimes the hardest thing to do about someone you care about is mourn them while they are still there. For me, the person that I knew is not the person that I’m seeing, so I don’t have a relationship [with him] anymore.”

When asked if Kanye West could “be reached,” Scoot Braun said he didn’t know.

“I don’t know him, and I think right now, I have three beautiful kids that need a dad to focus on them and make sure they’re prepared and strong in this world,” Braun continued. “And that’s going ot be my focus.”

Braun further shared, “I’d rather stand proudly with who I am and who my people are and be gracious and kind to all people than be a part of that.”

Scooter Braun then said he doesn’t have any “ill will” towards Kanye West. However, he has “no interest in turning into the monster” that antisemitic people expect.

“I’d rather be someone who’s focused on positivity,” Bruan noted. “And being damn proud of who I am and who my grandparents were.”

Braun then said he has no regrets managing those he once represented, including West. “I love my life,” he added.

Scooter Braun and Kanye West Worked Together From 2016 to 2018

Scooter Braun notably represented Kanye West between 2016 and 2018.

Sources told Billboard that the duo parted ways professionally after West’s decision to “leave the traditional music business.” The “Gold Digger” hitmaker notably told his team that he wanted to take his music operations in-house, opting not to have an outside music manager or lawyer.

The insiders said that while West did invite Braun and his team to work for him full time, the producer declined the offer.

Four years after the business relationship ended, West made headlines over his first (of now many) antisemitic remarks. Although he apologized numerous times for his comments, West would constantly walk back his apology.