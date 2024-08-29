School Principal Left Blinded, May Lose Eye After Suffering Attack From ‘Aggressive’ Student

An assistant principal was left blind in one eye and may lose it completely after a middle school student attacked her with a clothes hanger.

On August 15, Candra Rogers was addressing a report of students fighting in a classroom at Collins Intermediate School in Corsicana, TX when a child hurled several chairs at her, which she successfully dodged. However, a hanger was then thrown, striking the principal in the eye, according to local CBS affiliate KHOU 11.

Vice Principal Candra Rogers was blinded in her right eye after a student attacked her with a coat hanger. (Image via KHOU 11)

Rogers held a press conference upon her return to class. Her eye was still visibly damaged, swelled shut, and purple in hue.

“The hanger hit me in my right eye and knocked it out of the socket,” Rogers explained to reporters on Tuesday.

The educator recalled the harrowing moment she realized the extent of her horrific injury.

“I grabbed my face while blood was pouring out of my head and stumbled out of the classroom door,” she said.

The injury was so grave that the paramedics determined that Rogers required airlifting to a hospital.

The Principal is Left Praying for a Miracle That Sight Will Return to Her Blind Eye Following the Attack

Rogers may have been left permanently blind in one eye, she explained. If doctors determine that the condition is untreatable, they may need to remove her eye.

“I am still believing God for a miracle for restoration of my sight,” Rogers admitted.

She will also need to undergo reconstructive surgery on her eyelid.

According to a press release from school officials on Monday, one student was taken into police custody following an alleged assault. The incident has been referred to both the Navarro County District Attorney’s Office and the Juvenile Probation Department. The school anticipates that charges will be filed.

The district announced that the student had been prohibited from entering the campus.

Rogers joined the Corsicana district only last semester. Meanwhile, her husband, Eugene Rogers, kicked off his inaugural season as the football coach at Corsicana High School this year.

On Tuesday, the assistant principal also emphasized the need for both the district and state to improve their efforts in safeguarding educators.

“We should never have to fear being in a classroom with an aggressive student,” Rogers insisted.

“Overly aggressive students need services to meet their needs. I do not believe the safety of other students and the educational staff should suffer,” she added.