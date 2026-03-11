‘School of Rock’ Star Reveals Shredded Figure After Transformation

School of Rock actor and White Lotus creator Mike White showed up for his Survivor return looking like he just stepped off Mount Olympus.

Videos by Suggest

In a recent episode of the series’s landmark 50th season, White, 55, revealed a physique that looked like it was personally sculpted by Michelangelo. We’re talking bulging, manhandling biceps, veins mapping a path to glory, broad, chiseled pecs you could crack a walnut on, and abs firm enough to double as a cutting board.

Most impressed was fellow competitor Charlie Davis. “Let’s not gloss over the fact that Mike White has like a bulging six-pack, which I was not expecting to see. I guess he’s ripped now,” Davis gushed.

‘School of Rock’ actor Mike White looking like a Greek god, showing off his shredded physique on ‘Survivor.’ (Image via Robert Voets/CBS)



Despite his shredded, Greek god-like build, White plans to play the reality competition show like a babe in the woods. “Yes, you know, at the beginning of Survivor, I think it’s good to take the backseat,” he explained in a confessional.

Being the mastermind for a hit show on HBO since his last appearance on the long-running series has made White consider being as nonthreatening as possible to his fellow cast members.

“After doing White Lotus, I really feel like I need to, like, lower my threat level and be more of the goofball, you know, that needs to be led around the camp,” he added while his abs rippled in the island sun.

‘Survivor’ Fans React to Mike White’s ‘Ripped’ Body

Meanwhile, even Survivor‘s social media gave a hat tip to White’s impressive build. They shared a photo montage from the episode, captioning the post “Mike White is ripped now,” complete with a shocked emoji.

The comments section was filled with Survivor fans having fun with White’s new look and planned mode of play.

“Good on him he got ready for this season and worked out and got ripped, it shows in the challenge tonight,” one fan wrote. “He’s trying to play the ‘dumb jock’! That’s hilarious,” another fan added.

However, more than a few fans were left asking, “Do you even lift, bro?”

“Mike White’s abs or Mike’s white abs?” one onlooker joked. “If that’s ripped, then I’m Arnold Schwarzenegger!” a second, less-than-impressed fan offered. “Not much difference between now and his first time,” another Mike White body aficionado chimed in.

White previously appeared on season 37 of Survivor (David vs. Goliath), where he was the runner-up. He reunited with fellow David vs. Goliath castaways Angelina Keeley and Christian Hubicki, who also returned to compete on Season 50. Both Keeley and Hubicki had cameos on The White Lotus.