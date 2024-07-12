Scarlett Johansson ‘Blacked Out’ When She Heard Colin Jost’s Joke About Her Body on ‘SNL’

Scarlett Johansson joked that she “blacked out” during husband Colin Jost’s joke about her body on Saturday Night Live last month.

Jost and Michael Che maintain a Saturday Night Live tradition of a “joke swap” where they’re forced to read whatever the other has written for them ahead of time. The catch? They have no clue what the other wrote until they’re reading it live.

“It is brutal!” Johansson said of the joke swap — which often involves her.

The most recent “Weekend Update” segment did, in fact, mention Johansson. As he read the joke — written by Che — he physically cringed.

“ChatGBT has released a new voice assistant feature inspired by Scarlett Johansson’s AI character in Her,” Jost was forced to read aloud. “Which I’ve never bothered to watch, because without that body, what’s the point of listening.”

When watching back the segment of Jost’s — or, really, Che’s — joke about her body, Johansson revealed that she “blacks out” whenever she’s mentioned.

“That’s like a tame version if you guys have ever seen the jokes,” Johansson said of the most recent joke. “We need to, like, go into witness protection that night. Like, I am absolutely terrified we’re gonna be like, targeted.”

“It’s so bad,” she continued. “I black out for that period of the night. I actually don’t remember it.

“As soon as the picture came up, I was like, ah!” Johansson fake-screamed, hiding her face.

“I love that it’s live, though,” Clarkson said. “And he just has to say it!”

“It is brutal,” Johansson added. “I feel like every year, it gets worse.”

“It’s also brilliant,” Clarkson pointed out.

“It’s painful. I actually don’t remember that segment,” Johansson repeated. “I fully blacked out.”

“They do it at Christmas, too. It’s like a little gift to each other,” the actress joked.