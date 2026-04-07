Savannah Guthrie Shares Spiritual Message on Easter in Wake of Mom Nancy’s Disappearance

As law enforcement continues the search for her mom, Nancy, Savannah Guthrie shares a spiritual message on Easter.

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While appearing on Good Shepherd New York’s digital Easter gathering on Sunday, the Today show co-host shared a special message about hope.

“Good morning, everybody. Happy Easter,” she stated. “And Easter is happy. It is flowers and pastels and baby bunnies. It is sunshine and joy and hope.”

Guthrie also pointed out, “It is rebirth and second chances and new life and fresh starts.”

She then shared, “It is the most important day of the year for all of us who believe, even more than Christ’s birth, more than his death. His resurrection, his second birth into a permanent life, that is what is most crucial to us. His revival and resurrection means the same for us.”

Guthrie then said that the Christian world celebrates today as a “promise of a new life that never ends in death.”

“But standing here today, I have to tell you, there are moments in which that promise seems irretrievably far away,” she continued. “When life itself seems far harder than death. These moments of deep disappointment with God, the feeling of utter abandonment for most of us, there will come a time in our life when these feelings hold sway.”

Guthrie Reflects on the ‘Particular Wound’ She Is Experiencing While Her Mom is Missing

The TV personality further shared that she was taught that “Jesus, in his short life, experienced every single emotion that we humans can feel.”

However, she admitted that she questioned whether Jesus really experienced the “particular wound” that she feels, which she described as “grievous and uniquely cruel injury of not knowing, of uncertainty and confusion and answers withheld in those darkest moments.”

Guthrie also said that after reflecting on the story of Jesus’ resurrection, she realized that he had his own questions for God just before his death.

“But after Jesus died, after he breathed his last, what did he actually know on the cross? He cried out, ‘My God, my God. Why have you forsaken me?’ That is the anguished cry of someone who does not know the answers,” she said. “Where did his soul and his spirit go in those days in between? And what was he thinking? Did he think his time in the grave would be a day or two, or 1000 years in the grave? Does his agony seem indefinite to him? That torment of uncertainty, the way indefinite pain can feel eternal. Perhaps he did know this feeling after all.”

Although she called that message “too dark” to share on Easter, Guthrie said she has long believed that the world misses out on fully celebrating the resurrection if the feeling of loss, pain, and death are not acknowledged.

“It is the darkness that makes this morning’s light so magnificent, so blindingly beautiful,” she added. “It is all the brighter because it is so desperately needed.”

Guthrie’s mom was last seen at her home near Tucson, Arizona, on January 31.