Fans Cheer Savannah Guthrie’s Latest Health Update Amid ‘Today’ Absence

Fans of the Today Show were sad to hear that Savannah Guthrie would be missing from some episodes after testing positive for COVID-19. The morning show host shared a health update on Instagram, and followers are glad to hear how she is doing.

Guthrie announced she had tested positive for COVID-19 just a few days before Mother’s Day, which meant she had to spend the holiday in isolation, away from her family. Even though she couldn’t physically see her children, Vale and Charles, Guthrie spent the day FaceTiming them.

“So this happened – again!” Guthrie captioned a photo of her positive COVID test. “Covid +, air filter on “turbo” and it will be an isolating Mother’s Day for this mama!!! I feel fine, just slight cold so far. Thankful to be vaccinated!”

The Today star recently shared an update on her self-isolation, letting fans know what she’s been up to during her days off from work. “Aaaand I’m back from five days of covid isolation,” Guthrie captioned a carousel of photos. “So blessed that I didn’t have much sickness, so it was a golden opportunity to do—nothing!”

“Five days of faffing around: sleep, crazy face mask, rediscover yoga, sleep, another face mask, wordle, read, organize, sleep, quordle, binge watch, reheat pizza, scalp treatment (real bored), FaceTime, sunsets and counting the moments til reunion with my sweet babies!!!” the morning show host continued.

Fan Reactions To Guthrie’s Post

Her post was full of pictures of her doing face masks, taking baths, eating pizza, and FaceTime screenshots of her children. Fans were glad to hear that Guthrie was enjoying her time off and feeling better.

“So glad you took the time to rest and recover, Savannah!” one person wrote. Another commented, “Savannah! There is so much to love about you and this post! Glad you are feeling better!!”

Others wanted to know more about the beauty products Guthrie showed off in her Instagram post. “How do you feel about the led face mask? Worth it?” someone asked. Another wrote, “I need the scalp oil!!! Tell me…please?”

Fans of the Today Show are happy to hear that Guthrie is feeling better and using her time away from the show to relax, but many can’t wait until she is back on their TV screens!

