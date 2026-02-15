Savannah Chrisley Warns ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Days Before Appearance

Days before she is set to guest-host on The View, Savannah Chrisley warned the show’s co-hosts that she hasn’t forgotten what they previously said about her family.

While teasing her upcoming appearance, Savannah wrote on X that she is ready for whatever the co-hosts throw at her. “I believe in sitting at tables with people who disagree with you,” she said. “And refusing to shrink your values to make others comfortable.”

Savannah also said she stands by “faith, family, and freedom.”

“I hope this week opens the door to more unity and less division,” she continued. “But let me be clear: I have not forgotten the public bashing of my family by some of these same voices. Grace does not require amnesia.”

Savannah Chrisley’s family was previously mentioned at The View’s Hot Topics table. The hosts didn’t hold back their thoughts about Todd and Julie being pardoned by President Trump in May 2025.

“According to this administration, ‘If you are a reality star with a lot of money, and a tax cheat, and you commit fraud, then that’s good. We’re going to give you a pardon,'” longtime co-host Joy Behar said during the discussion. “Somebody like this guy, Chrisley — whatever his name is — I never saw the show. I’ve only seen clips where he’s running around being rich.”

Fellow The View co-host Ana Navarro agreed with Joy. “I think one of the things Americans have to do is not normalize this and not get accustomed to this,” she said.

“And not allow this to continue to happen because this is not normal. This is not honest. This is not ethical. Basically, there’s a huge ‘For Sale’ sign on the lawn of the White House.”

In a late 2025 episode of her Unlocked podcast, Savannah slammed The View co-hosts for their comments about her parents.

“I mean… these anchors — or personalities — have bashed my family, have bashed me,” she said at the time. “These are the same women who made a comment to the extent of, ‘Wonder what she had to do for those pardons.'”

However, Savannah pointed out that she was looking forward to guest hosting, despite the remarks.

“I’m going outside my comfort zone by going on a show where there’s four or five women who all believe one way, and I believe differently,” she added. “I’m excited for it because I know God’s hand is going to be on me throughout that entire experience.”

Savannah is among those guest co-hosting while Alyssa Farrah Griffin is on maternity leave. Others who will be guest appearing are former co-hosts Elisabeth Hasselbeck and Abby Huntsman.