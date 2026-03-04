Savannah Chrisley Calls out School for ‘Public Speech’ Policy

Savannah Chrisley has called out Lipscomb Academy, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee, referring to its “public speech” policy as “coercion.”

In a post on X over the weekend, the Chrisley Knows Best alum slammed the school for the policy. “By March 6, Lipscomb Academy is requiring families to sign a Code of Conduct that restricts public speech and bars legal counsel… Or our children cannot return next year,” she wrote. “That’s not partnership. That’s coercion.”

Chrisley then stated that a school that accepts taxpayer-funded scholarships “does not” get to “ban parents from speaking publicly,” “deny us the right to legal counsel in meetings (while they have theirs present),” or “use NDA’s to silence concerns.”

She furthered the criticism by stating that the policy is not a “Christian partnership,” declaring, “That’s hypocrisy.”

“We will be requesting full transparency on state funding compliance, policy enforcement, and whether these practices violate parental rights,” she continued. “David Lipscomb stood for biblical truth — not institutional intimidation.”

She also shared screenshots of the policy. In the General Principles, “Conflicts among Academy Community Members must be addressed in a respectful manner and in accordance with Lipscomb Academy’s core values.”

Community members “can generally resolve their concerns by working to find a solution. This can be done through an “open and respectful discussion between the parties involved. Confidentiality “shall be maintained throughout the conflict management process.” Community members are not to address the conflicts or concerns publicly.

There was also a “responsible use of social media and digital communication” clause. This states that community members must honor Christ and support Lipscomb Academy. All this while on social media, in group messaging, via email, on podcasts, and in broadcast media.

Lipscomb Academy Addresses Chrisley’s Concerns

In a statement to The Tennessean, Amanda Price, the director of communications for Lipscomb Academy, addressed Chrisley’s concerns.

“It is standard practice for private schools in Nashville and across the nation to have community standards and expectations in the form of Codes of Conduct that also outline the procedures for managing conflict,” Price explained. “As we are in the season of families making their annual decisions for readmittance for the 2026-27 school year, the Code of Conduct and its associated conflict management process clarify our policies.”

Price further stated that the current handbook already includes similar provisions. This includes the statement that the school “cannot tolerate actions, situations, or discussions that undermine teachers, the administration, or the policies of the school.”

Price noted changes shown “do not represent a material change in the relationship between parents and the school” from previous years. This includes the ban on parents addressing issues publicly.

“The general policy included in the Code of Conduct… is to avoid using a public forum,” Prince stated. “Such as social media or news media, to resolve conflict in ways that would undermine the school or other Lipscomb Academy community members.”

Price also pointed out, “The Code of Conduct clarifies that social media is a public forum and should not be used to make disparaging, defamatory, or harassing statements against other Academy community members or as a means of resolving conflict at the Academy.”

“Nothing in the Code prevents parents from speaking out in good faith about policies with which they disagree,” she added. “Public disparagement, defamation, and harassment that bypass internal conflict resolution, however, do not constitute good faith.”