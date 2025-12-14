savannah-chrisley-slams-former-netflix-star-over-erika-kirk-comment

Reality TV star Savannah Chrisley slammed Selling Sunset alum Christine Quinn over her comments about Charlie Kirk’s widow, Eriika.

After Quinn accused Kirk of being “everywhere but with her kids” following her husband’s assassination, Chrisley called the remark a “cheap shot.”

“Wow…. this is really disappointing to see from you,” Chrisley stated while responding to Quinn’s post on X. “I know you’re better than this. Erika isn’t ‘everywhere but with her kids.’ She’s everywhere fighting FOR them.”

Savannah Chrisley continued to support Erika Kirk by writing, “She’s raising her babies while surviving a level of grief most people would crumble under. Showing up, advocating, building, working… that’s called resilience, not absence.”

“Taking a cheap shot at a woman who just lost her husband and is doing everything she can to create stability for her children isn’t the look you think it is,” Chrisley pointed out. “Erika is one of the strongest, most intentional mothers I’ve ever witnessed, and she deserves compassion, not commentary from people who see the post but not her pain.”

Charlie Kirk was fatally shot while speaking at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10. The late Turning Point USA founder was on his “America Comeback Tour” when a single bullet to the neck struck him. He was pronounced dead hours later.

His wife, Erika, was quickly named Turning Point USA’s CEO and has been promoting his posthumous book Stop, in the Name of God: Why Honoring the Sabbath Will Transform Your Life.

Savannah Chrisley previously opened up about her connection with Charlie Kirk. “[He was] someone who gave me a voice as a woman,” she explained. “Made me feel like I had the power to show up in this world.”

The ‘Selling Sunset’ Alum Explained Her Erika Kirk Remark

Although she didn’t directly respond to Savannah Chrisley’s comments, Christine Quinn did double down on her Erika Kirk remark.

“To be clear, ‘everywhere but with her kids,’ implied visible public perception, not personal judgment,” Quinn stated. “I don’t doubt Erika’s love or grief.”

However, Quinn seemingly implied that Kirk’s public appearances make it seem as if she is “profiting from tragedy.” She slammed Turning Point USA, “or whoever is steering this rollout,” for not helping Erika amid the grieving process.

“It feels exploitative, not protective,” she explained. “That’s why people don’t trust what they’re seeing. The problem isn’t her, it’s the packaging.”

Quinn also wrote, “I was highlighting the perceived public perception while explaining why I said what I said and unfortunately it came across hurtful.”