Savannah Chrisley Causes Social Media Stir After Questioning Tory Lanez Conviction in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case

Following her parents’ highly publicized pardon from President Donald Trump, Savannah Chrisley has decided to look into other high-profile cases.

However, the Chrisley Knows Best star has seemingly caused a social media stir after she began questioning the verdict in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case. The shooting took place in 2020.

The rapper’s ex, Tory Lanez, was convicted on three felony charges in the case: assault with a semi-automatic firearm, possession of a concealed, unregistered firearm, and negligent discharge of a firearm.

Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison in August 2023. He is recovering after he was stabbed 14 times by a fellow prison inmate last month. His legal team also spoke out, claiming Megan Thee Stallion’s ex-friend, Kelsey Harris, was the actual shooter.

In a recent social media post, Savannah Chrisley revealed she had a conversation with Lanez’s father, Sonstar Peterson.

“Alright y’all, I just got off the phone with Tory Lanez’s father. And I would like to know your insight and whether you think he is guilty or not,” she said. “I am obviously beginning to educate myself on this case.”

“I see a lot of inconsistencies that really call me to question, ‘Did he in fact shoot Megan Thee Stallion in the foot or did he not?'” Savannah asked.

Savannah Chrisley whose parents were just pardoned by President Trump says she is looking into Tory Lanez case 👀 pic.twitter.com/kKK1TWTIzt — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) June 3, 2025

The reality TV star then announced plans to visit Lanez in prison. She further alleged judicial bias and the absence of evidence, which includes bullet fragments.

Social Media Reacts to Savannah Chrisley’s Remarks

Immediately after Savannah Chrisley posted her opinions about Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion, critics quickly turned to social media to share their thoughts.

“Girl, your parents just came home… focus on that,” one critic stated. “Acting like you’re going to do something to help is crazy.”

Others criticized Savannah Chrisley for trying to emulate fellow reality TV star Kim Kardashian. “All of a sudden, she thinks she’s Kim,” one pointed out.

“She is really trying to be next Kim Kardashian,” another noted.

Meanwhile, those who support Lanez agreed with Chrisley’s point of view on the verdict. “Tory was found guilty without any circumstantial evidence, much less any physical evidence aka dna, fingerprints, gunpowder residue, or anything else that qualifies,” one supporter wrote. “But whatever.”