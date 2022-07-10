Sarah Jessica Parker Credits This Dermatologist-Backed Skincare Line For Her Graceful Aging, And Shoppers Agree

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

It would seem all of Hollywood is obsessed with aging, or rather, obsessed with not aging and decidedly looking forever young. And actresses and models, in particular, feel that pressure more than most.

However, there’s a growing group of women who have embraced aging naturally. Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jamie Lee-Curtis, and Christy Turlington have all spoken about their dislike of the term anti-aging, and for good reason. These women are foregoing fillers and facelifts for less invasive skincare.

And actress Sarah Jessica Parker (SJP) has been leading the charge. She’s always been a proponent of embracing your age and all that comes with it. The Sex and The City star’s attitude towards aging is refreshing in a world that has become consumed with face-altering injectables, surgeries, and filters.

While Parker doesn’t fault anyone for going that route, she maintains that it’s not for her.

It’s even a topic they touch on in And Just Like That… because how could they not acknowledge the differences between characters at 50-something versus the characters we remember from 20 years ago? Parker’s character Carrie Bradshaw contemplating a facelift is understandable, but the fact they decide to keep her looking like herself is a welcome plot point.

RoC Is Dedicated To Inspiring Women To Look Forward

Just because she isn’t into procedures doesn’t mean she doesn’t love a good skincare routine. So, it’s not surprising she’s partnered with RoC skincare line as the spokesperson for its Look Forward Project, a new initiative that aims to shift the perspective of aging women.

RoC has partnered with women in healthcare—a dermatologist, psychologist, and molecular biologist—to start a new conversation about aging and the need for optimism. Along with these women, Parker (a lifelong self-proclaimed optimist) has become the face and voice of the movement.

“When I heard about RoC’s #LookForwardProject and its commitment to supporting women’s take on an optimistic outlook about the future, I felt compelled to help share this important conversation,” Parker said in her Instagram post.

The project encourages women to become more excited about the prospects of living and all the joys (and heartaches) that come along with it. But it’s not a toxic positivity movement either. It’s an initiative to help ease the anxiety about getting older and to welcome the changes that accompany aging.

RELATED: Laura Dern Went Makeup Free In Jurassic World Thanks To Radiant Face Oil She Calls ‘Magic In A Bottle’

The program started with data, asking 600 American and French women about their fears and anxieties about aging. A staggering 90% said they felt anxious about getting older, and the driving force behind their anxieties was related to their appearance—including those facial lines and wrinkles.

The movement inspires women to forego filters and retouching their photos, especially influencers, when using RoC products in their content in hopes of promoting a more realistic portrayal of women in all stages of life.

The #LookForwardProject is also joining forces with SeekHer Foundation, a nonprofit organization that advocates for women’s mental health. The organization champions women in all aspects of their lives by raising awareness of issues that women face. It also invests in women-led businesses and communities and funds research around mental health awareness. One hundred percent of the profits from the RoC X SJP Limited Edition Kit will go to SeekHer.

Clinically Proven Skincare That Has Been Loved For Years

RoC’s Look Forward Program is led by science, and that’s by design. The brand as a whole has always been clinically tested and has partnered with leading dermatologists paving the way for innovation in skincare.

The skincare line has a tradition of being the first to use novel and effective ingredients. Now loved skincare ingredients like retinol and broad-spectrum sunscreen were typically not available for over-the-counter use, but RoC made them accessible.

While the language around skincare could use some work, we are hopeful there will be a shift with similar initiatives. Wrinkles are a normal part of aging, but if you want to smooth and hydrate your skin, RoC products are the way to go!

Some of RoC’s most popular products include its Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Targeted Patches, which improve the look of lines and wrinkles. These fragrance-free patches are clinically proven, and 100% of users reported improvement of wrinkles with continued use.

Another best-seller, the Deep Wrinkle Serum Cleanser provides a gentle cleanser that’s tough on dirt, oil, and long-wearing makeup resulting in firmer and smoother-looking skin.

RELATED: Facial Cupping Can Provide Instant Wrinkle Reduction As Long As You Follow This One Key Trick

Parker’s curated trio features the Multi Correxion Hydrate + Plump Eye Cream, Multi Correxion Hydrate + Plump Night Serum Capsules, and Multi Correxion Anti-Aging Moisturizer for Face with Broad Spectrum SPF 30.

RoC’s Multi Correxion Hydrate + Plump Eye Cream delivers three age-defying results. Peptides visibly firm and contour, 1.5% hyaluronic acid visibly fills in fine lines, and caffeine helps to de-puff the eye area.

Apply in small dots around the eye area and gently smooth until the cream is thoroughly absorbed. The cream can be used alone or under makeup in the morning and/or as part of your nighttime routine.

The Multi Correxion Hydrate + Plump Night Serum Capsules, with its fastest-acting hyaluronic acid, plump the skin and give a boost of hydration overnight. One hundred percent of surveyed users saw visibly plumper skin after just one use.

Twist open a capsule and smooth the serum over your cleansed face and neck at night. Follow with your nighttime moisturizer.

The Multi Correxion Anti-Aging Moisturizer for Face with Broad Spectrum SPF 30 gives you all-day hydration and protection from the sun’s harmful UV rays. The moisturizer features SPF 30 and hexinol technology, which improves the look of discoloration, sagging, dull tone, and wrinkles—all while protecting your face from future sun damage.

The Look Forward Project is hopefully just the beginning of a shift towards aging to a more optimistic future.

More From Suggest