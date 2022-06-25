Sarah Jessica Parker ‘Holy Grail’ Hair Tool Made By Jennifer Aniston’s Stylist Can Also Protect Against Breakage

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Few women are more stylistically iconic than Sarah Jessica Parker and Jennifer Aniston. The two actresses have cemented their spot in the beauty and fashion canon due in no small part to their mutual hair stylist, Chris McMillan.

Parker recently shared a tool designed for her by McMillan, the man behind the iconic “Rachel” haircut of the ‘90s and Aniston’s beachy blonde locks of today. Dubbing it a “holy grail” tool, SJP’s shining ode caught our eye.

Because, really, she’s right. These tools are the unsung hero of the hair care world, helping prevent breakage while looking gorgeous in the process.

‘Holy Grail Of Hair Pins’

Parker kept her recent Instagram post short, sweet, and to the point. It featured a large silver hairpin (also called a hair fork) on a white radiator. “Worthy of [the MOMA],” the actress wrote. “Praise for its design, simplicity, functionality, and timelessness. Holy grail of hair pins. X, SJ.”

Of course, Parker’s shout-out also included Chris McMillan, the hairpin’s assumed designer (or, at the very least, gifter). We’re unsure of the exact details, but we assume this hairpin might have something to do with Parker and husband Matthew Broderick’s current Broadway show, Plaza Suite.

But you don’t need to be starring on Broadway to use these innovative tools. In fact, if you have long or thick hair, you should probably be using one right now.

Keep Hair Tidy Without Breakage

It’s fairly common knowledge that prolonged use of tight hair ties will damage hair (even the hair of an A-list celebrity, like Jennifer Garner). But aside from only ever wearing one’s hair down, there don’t seem to be that many common alternatives.

Hair forks eliminate the need for elastic altogether. Like an oversized bobby pin, these tools hold and secure the hair all day without adding tension and stress to your locks. These hair forks from Crystal Store seem to match Parker’s “holy grail” pin the most.

These minimalistic pins are available in four neutral colors: light silver, dark silver, gold, and bronze. Match the colors to your hair for a sleek look, or make it decorative with contrasting shades. The metal pins are about 4 inches long, making them ideal for shorter or thinner hair.

Ditch Your Hair Tie Bracelet

When I wore elastics, I would wear them constantly. If they weren’t in my hair, then they were on my wrist. Not only did brand-new hair ties cut off my circulation and leave me with sore, unsightly wrist rings, but they also looked…not great.

With a tool like this hammered nickel silver pin from Silver Dawn Jewelry, you no longer have to wear your hair accessories on your arm. This customizable-length hair fork wraps around buns, chignons, and French twists with ease.

Thanks to this hair fork’s gentle hold, you don’t have to worry about taking your hair down halfway through the day because your scalp is throbbing. You can wear your hair up until you’re ready to switch styles, not until the pain makes you do so.

Switch Up Your Style

In addition to saving your hair from further damage and breakage, hair forks are a refreshing alternative to your usual hair tools. While they might seem complicated at first, hair forks are incredibly straightforward and versatile accessories.

My favorite hair fork tutorial is by Love4Nails. Her clear explanations and visuals helped demystify the hair fork process and got me wrapping and twisting in no time.

This helpful tutorial also inspired me to invest in a decorative wooden hair fork. I especially love the soft, botanical features of these personalizable hair forks from Handsland. These decorative accessories have four available resin features that add a pop of color and whimsy to your everyday low bun.

If anyone is an expert in fabulous, iconic hair, it would be Sarah Jessica Parker. And on her recommendation, I’m excited to start incorporating these useful tools into my regular hair routine—goodbye breakage; hello, beautiful, healthy tresses.

