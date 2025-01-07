Sara Underwood Details Implant Rupture and Augmentation Surgery

Sara Underwood is opening up about some “bad luck” with her breast implants.

The former Attack of the Show! co-host and Playboy Playmate recently got candid on social media about having one of her implants rupture.

Underwood, who is also an OnlyFans creator, said she’d had her implants for about eight years when she noticed her right breast feeling hard and unnatural.

The rupture was caused by simple “bad luck” according to the social media star. She sought help from plastic surgeon Dr. Daniel Barnett.

Ultimately, Underwood swapped out both of her original 235cc implants for 285cc implants. She thanked Barnett in an Instagram comment for “taking good care” of her.

“It was scary and not something I wanted to do,” she wrote. “But I knew I was in good hands.”

Barrett responded, writing, “Thank you for trusting me with your body and for being so open in sharing your journey. Your transparency will undoubtedly inspire and help others along the way.”

On Jan. 1, Underwood celebrating putting her health struggles behind her in the new year.

“Welcoming this new year with open & eager arms,” she captioned an Instagram carousel of new pics. “I had so many health issues in 2024. Now that my ruptured implant has been diagnosed and replaced, all those illnesses seem to be fading away (knock on reclaimed wood).”

In addition to her OnlyFans content, Underwood also co-hosts the “Cabinland” YouTube series in which she and her boyfriend, carpenter Jacob Witzling, restore their stunning property in the Pacific Northwest.

“I’m finally starting to feel like my old self on this first day of the new year, and ready to get to work on a new cabin. Woo hoo! Cheers y’all!” Underwood concluded her New Year’s post.

