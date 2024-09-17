Chrishell Stause Admits She Had 15-Year-Old Implants Replaced After Both ‘Ruptured’

Speaking out about a medical situation she endured earlier this year, Chrishell Stause revealed she had to replace 15-year-old breast implants after both had “ruptured.”

In her latest Instagram post, the Selling Sunset star recalled first finding out about her ruptured implants. “I had a full body scan and learned both my breast implants were ruptured,” she explained. “my first thought was fear, thinking about having to undergo surgery and if the rupture would lead to any complications.”

To help assist with removing and replacing the implants, Christell Stause turned to famed plastic surgeon Josef Hadeed. “Very happy I found [Hadeed],” she declared. “And had an amazing experience with him and his team. They were able to remove all of the silicone and replace my 15-year-old ‘vintage’ implants.”

The All My Children alum then pointed out that plastic surgery is a personal choice, and she was in no way encouraging others to change anything about their bodies. “If you do make that choice for yourself, it’s so important to stay on top of your health,” she noted. “I know many people could be living with this and have no idea.”

The rupture implants news comes nearly a year after Chrishell Stause revealed she had a benign spot on her face frozen off.

“Hi guys, I’m at the dermatologist right now,” she revealed in her Instagram Story, per PEOPLE. “I had this little spot that’s been bugging me and it’s completely benign but they’re gonna freeze it off today.”

Stause shared a photo of herself in the dermatologist’s office, pointing to where the spot was on her face. “So hopefully that doesn’t hurt, but yes for it being gone!”

What Happens When a Breast Implant Ruptures?

According to the Mayo Clinic, a ruptured breast implant occurs when there’s a tear or hole within the silicone.

Often there are no symptoms when a breast implant ruptures. However, sometimes, there can be breast pain or changes in the shape of the breast.

Thankfully, a ruptured breast implant is not known to cause breast cancer, reproductive problems, or connective tissue diseases.

“You might not notice when a silicone breast implant tears or develops a hole,” the Mayo Clinic shares. “That’s because silicone that leaks out of an implant tends to stay trapped within the tissue nearby. This is called a silent rupture. Silent ruptures don’t cause symptoms. They’re often found during an ultrasound or MRI that’s done for another reason.”

The Mayo Clinic then added that when silicone leaks from an implant, the tissue around the implant sometimes can become irritated. Additional scar tissue also might form.