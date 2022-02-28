Why Sandra Oh Gave Up On Having Kids And Focused On Other Things

Sandra Oh has played many beloved roles over the course of her career. From the famously tough Christina Yang on the long-running drama, Grey’s Anatomy, to Eve Polastri on the popular, Killing Eve, we all have a love for Sandra Oh and her many characters. Most recently, she took on another role as Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim in Netflix’s dramedy series, The Chair. Oh’s acting abilities have skyrocketed her to star status. But, she’s managed to do something that few stars can: she keeps her private life private. This keeps fans wondering about the details of her personal life. So, what made Sandra Oh decide not to have kids?

Sandra Oh Was Previously Married To Screenwriter Alexander Payne

When it comes to her personal life, Sandra Oh knows how to keep a secret. In 2003, however, fans learned that Oh had gotten married. Oh’s new husband was Oscar-winning filmmaker, Alexander Payne. And, while they’d kept it a secret all along, the couple had been dating for five years before they made things official. However, their marriage didn’t last long. Allegedly, the two separated by 2005 and spent the next two years dividing their finances. They finalized their divorce in 2007.

Despite her privacy, Oh has had a few famous beaus since her divorce, including The Hereafter band member, Andrew Featherston, and photographer, Lev Rukhin. According to Marie Claire’s 2019 interview with Oh, “She’s in what appears to be a loving, committed relationship. (Oh is fiercely private, and her publicist would confirm only that she’s had a boyfriend for a few years.)”

She Doesn’t Have Kids

Lots of people are choosing to be child-free these days, and that’s making the choice more normalized than ever. Still, this doesn’t stop people (women, in particular, of course) from getting the “when are you having kids?” question. Marie Claire asked Oh whether she ever thought about being a mom. She replied, “I went through that period, I’d say in my mid to late 30s into 40, where it was like, I make a great living and I could do this on my own, and I didn’t. I have an extremely fulfilling life as an aunt, not only to my nieces and nephews but also to a lot of my friends’ children.”

Her famous Grey’s Anatomy character, Christina Yang, had similar views, in one episode, plainly stating, “I don’t want to be a mother.” Like Christina, Oh is excelling at her career and feels fulfilled and balanced sans children. According to Oh, “I know a big part of my job is to rest. Do you know what I mean? The output is tremendous, and if you do not rest, you will not be balanced. And if you’re not balanced, you’re an asshole.” She’s definitely got it all figured out, and we can’t wait to see what character she brings to life next.