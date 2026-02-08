san-jose-police-find-and-arrest-2-murder-suspects-as-area-prepares-for-super-bowl

While city officials were preparing for Super Bowl LX, San Jose Police confirmed officers found and arrested two murder suspects.

According to a press release, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the parking lot of a business located in the 1500 block of Winchester Boulevard at approximately 4:48 p.m. on Feb. 1. Upon their arrival, the officers discovered a 17-year-old boy who suffered from one gunshot wound.

Although he was rushed to a nearby hospital, the teenager died not long after.

“The SJPD Homicide Unit responded to the scene and began a comprehensive investigation into the incident,” officials shared. “Detectives determined the shooting occurred following an altercation between the victim and two suspects.”

It was further reported that during the investigation, detectives used a combination of methods, including automated license plate reader (ALPR) technology and public safety cameras.

“Through continued investigative efforts, Detectives identified Jose Flores and John Flores as the primary suspects and obtained warrants for their arrest,” officials noted.

On Feb. 3, Jose Flores was apprehended at a San Jose residence. Meanwhile, John Flores was caught at a residence in Santa Clara. Both suspects were then booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for murder.

However, officials state that the motive and circumstances surrounding the event are still under investigation. The Santa Clara County Office of the Medical Examiner will release the identity of the victim.

This is the first homicide the city has experienced in 2026.

Two Other Homocides in San Jose Were Reported Days Before the Super Bowl

As previously reported, two other homicides were reported within a few minutes of where the Super Bowl will be played.

Law enforcement officials confirmed that a shooting took place in the 100 block of Paseo de San Antonio in downtown San José at approximately 2:20 a.m. on Sunday.

“Several Patrol and Special Operations Officers working in the area arrived quickly,” the latest statement revealed. “And located two adult male victims suffering from at least one gunshot wound each. Medical personnel also arrived quickly, but despite their efforts at medical intervention, both victims were pronounced deceased at the scene.”

The incident occurred less than 30 minutes from Levi’s Stadium, where the Super Bowl will take place. The New England Patriots will face the Seattle Seahawks during this year’s big game.