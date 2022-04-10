Salma Hayek’s Timeless Beauty Hasn’t Changed Since Early Red Carpet Appearances, See Her Style Evolution

Salma Hayek never fails to delight, whether that’s in her films or on the red carpet. Hayek has a lot of experience under her belt with both, which is why it’s so surprising to look back on her first red carpet photos. The 55-year-old actress and mother of one has barely aged at all in nearly 30 years.

Long before she made her way to the US to pursue an acting career in Hollywood, Salma Hayek had already become a household name in her native Mexico. She was cast in a starring role in the telenovela Teresa, which ran from 1989 to 1991. Following that success, she starred in El Callejón de los Milagros, a romantic drama, in 1995.

Salma Hayek And Her Husband François-Henri Pinault

(Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com)

That year proved to be fortuitous for Hayek. She starred alongside Antonio Banderas in the Robert Rodriguez-directed film Desperado, which is largely considered to be Hayek’s breakout movie. She quickly gained even more acclaim with her next film, From Dusk Till Dawn, where she played a vampire queen and secured her spot as one of the premiere sex symbols of the ’90s.

A Decades-Long Friendship

(Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com)

Hayek has gone on to appear in a number of films with Banderas, including Spy Kids 3: Game Over, Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, and Once Upon a Time in Mexico, to name just a few. The two’s chemistry is clear to see whenever they hit the red carpet together and it’s easy to understand why their friendship has lasted so many years.

Mexican-American actress Salma Hayek at the 12th Annual IFP/West Independent Spirit Awards at Santa Monica Beach in Santa Monica, California, 22nd March 1997. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Like we said before, it’s not just Hayek’s image on the silver screen that’s kept fans dazzled by her for decades. When it comes to her red carpet fashions, Hayek never disappoints. From glittering floor-length gowns to suits to this indigo and velvet jumpsuit, there doesn’t seem to be anything Hayek can wear that’s unflattering on her. Hayek clearly knows what looks good on her and how to best accentuate her generous assets and that’s a skill she’s deployed on the red carpet again and again.

Hayek’s Cannes Debut

CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 26: Spanish actor Antonio Banderas (C) and Mexican actress Salma Hayek (R) pose with Mexican-American director Robert Rodriguez 26 May at the Palais des Festivals in the southern French city of Cannes during the presentation of their movie “Desperado” at the 48th International Film Festival. AFP PHOTO (GERARD FOUET/AFP via Getty Images)

When we look at this photo of one of Salma Hayek’s first red carpets, we seriously can’t believe how little she’s aged. Honestly, there are zero differences between this 1995 photo of Hayek and her latest. For comparison, Banderas has gotten grayer and added a few lines to his face, which give him a nice distinguished air. Hayek on the other hand hasn’t changed at all. Tell us your secrets, please!

