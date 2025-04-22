Salma Hayek Shares ‘Spring Break’ Photos

Salma Hayek spent Spring Break living it up and made sure to remind the rest of us mere mortals what we’re missing out on.

Over the weekend, the Desperado stunner graced Instagram with a series of stunning photos capturing her getaway. Her time away was spent soaking up the sun, lounging on the beach, and enjoying the open sea aboard a boat.

The 58-year-old showcased her incredible figure in a series of striking photos, including one where she posed in a patterned bikini top that highlighted her toned abs. She paired it with white linen pants and a matching jacket, standing confidently on a boat seat. A stunning ocean sunset stretched out behind her, completing the beautiful scene.

Hayek sported a bikini top and khaki pants in a recent Instagram post. (Image via Instagram / Salma Hayek)

She shared a photo of herself on the boat, striking a pose in a vibrant orange bikini, followed by another image of her savoring a croissant after a swim, comfortably seated inside her vacation home.

Hayek turned up the heat aboard a yacht, rocking a fire-engine red bikini and proving she’s got both curves and star power to spare. (Image via Instagram / Salma Hayek)

In the caption, Hayek simply wrote, “Spring Break,” accompanied by a palm tree and sun emoji.

Fans React to Salma Hayek’s Latest Bikini Offering

“I wish I looked as good as you, Salma,” one of the star’s over 29 million followers opined in the comments.”You are so pretty,” they added. “Just wow,” another fan wrote alongside multiple fire emojis. “You are such a beautiful lady,” a third fan declared.

Later, the actress kept it casual, posing in a towel while enjoying a snack. (Image via Instagram / Salma Hayek)

Indeed, Hayek has been gifting fans on the regular with bikini pics, averaging every other month on average. Who knows, with Summer on the horizon, maybe it’ll go biweekly…