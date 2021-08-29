Salma Hayek Celebrates Taco Appetite In Leggy Minidress

Salma Hayek is all tacos and all legs as she chows down on a plateful of her favorite dish and delights her Instagram followers in the process. The 54-year-old actress, this year making headlines as she admits she’s struggling to lose weight she recently gained, was showing her 18.5 million followers what an appetite she has – the post did, however, come with a mention of Salma wishing she could eat like she used to. Check it out below.

Salma Hayek Chows Down On Tacos

The photo came as a throwback, one showing the MCU actress with quite the calorie display. Salma was sitting in an ordinary outdoor setting and wearing a leg-flaunting little black dress. The Mexican posed with a plate of tacos on her lap, also holding one to her mouth as she enjoyed a bit of a feast.

Salma, who has updated her Instagram to shout out her love of spicy hot dogs and convenience store snacks, took to her caption, writing:

“Tacos. The passion that never left me. If only I could still eat ten of them without consequences.” Taking to her native Spanish tongue, the mom of one added: “Tacos la pasión qué nunca me abandona. Ojalá todavía pudiera comerme diez sin pagar las consecuencias.”

Keep Scrolling For The Snap

Salma is fresh from admitting that the weight she gained for the upcoming movie House of Gucci hasn’t been coming off – in fact, the star has been sharing selfies from the shoulders-up to hide her weight gain. Speaking to In Style, Hayek said:

“I’ve lost very little. You go, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa.’ You gain it so fast, but it takes so long to lose it.” The actress did, however, speak about the “mileage” her body has been through. She added: “My body has been incredibly generous. I don’t think I am some hot tamale, but I know that for my age, for the lifestyle that I lived, I’m not doing too badly. And I attribute all of this to meditation.”

Turns To Food For ‘Comfort’

Hayek has also admitted that food can be her vice. “When I feel stressed, I turn to food for comfort,” she wrote in the post “After doing a juice cleanse, I’m motivated to eat healthier and not emotionally.”

“Cleansing is like my meditation. It makes me stop, focus, and think about what I’m putting into my body. I’m making a commitment to my health and hitting the reset button.”

Salma is, however, getting her action on – earlier this year, she told fans she’d be proud to be pulling her own stunts in the smash-hit movie The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard.