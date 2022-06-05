This Clever Product Solved My Issue Of How To Properly Dispose Of Cooking Oil

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Pop quiz—when you use oil to fry chicken, potatoes, or anything else at home in the kitchen, what do you do with the leftovers? Put it in a jar? Pour it down the drain? Toss it outside?

I was raised on Southern fried foods, so they hold a special place in my heart. But the clean-up is always a nightmare. Luckily, we live in a place and time where innovative people come up with clever products and put them on the market. And someone has solved the issue of how to properly dispose of cooking oil.

It’s time that everyone who loves to fry food at home knows about FryAway.

The Cooking Oil Disposal Dilemma

When it comes to the disposal of cooking oil, there aren’t many “dos.” But there are a ton of “don’ts.” Pouring used oil down the kitchen sink drain or into the toilet is a huge no-no. Doing this can clog your pipes. And if you are on city sewer, disposing of your oil this way could also damage the mains.

It doesn’t get any better if you have a septic system. Used cooking oil can not only clog pipes, but it can also do some damage to your distribution lines and drainage field. And, since water that’s contaminated with oil is extremely difficult to treat, constantly disposing of your oil down the sink or toilet can literally pollute local waterways.

With drains crossed off the list, there’s always the option of pouring oil into a jar or jug. But that process can be dangerous and difficult. Picking up a heavy pot with hot oil and trying to pour it into a small container can potentially cause burns, and it can get messy.

Throwing used oil into the trash isn’t a good idea, either, because it can attract insects and rodents. Most oils do not solidify easily in the trash, and fats, in general, are bad for compost. So, that’s not an option either.

The same goes for throwing it outside into the yard—especially when cooking meat. Used cooking oil will attract unwanted critters, and it’s not the most environmentally friendly option.

I Found A Genius Solution

Now that we’ve gone through all the things you shouldn’t do with used cooking oil, let’s talk about what you should do—use FryAway waste cooking oil solidifier. This new product is already an Amazon bestseller, and there’s a good reason why.

FryAway is a 100% plant-based, non-toxic powder that “magically solidifies used cooking oil for easy and safe disposal in household trash.” All you have to do is sprinkle some FryAway powder into hot oil, then let it cool down. It will quickly solidify the oil and harden it so you can safely and easily toss it into the trash.

This all-natural product is made in the USA from 100% plant-derived fats. Not only is it safe to use, but it’s also better for the environment. In just three easy steps, you can easily dispose of your cooking oil without any mess or causing any damage. Seriously, disposing of used cooking oil has never been easier.

More From Suggest