Ryan Seacrest Suffers ‘Tight Pants’ Situation After Labor Day

Ryan Seacrest has a case of the “tight pants” after Labor Day weekend, and he isn’t afraid to share it on Instagram. The 46-year-old media personality and American Idol host was all smiles with his parents in photos posted on Tuesday, with his usual humor as part of the package as he took to his caption.

Ryan, who included a massive dinner feast and was seen chowing down on his meal in one snap, opened with a mention of his rather tight pants, and fans are loving the whole thing.

Ryan Seacrest Makes A Case For Tight Pants

Scroll for the photos. Ryan may have spent quality time with his family over the holiday weekend, but he was clocking hours over Labor Day – well, technically. His Live! With Kelly and Ryan Labor Day special aired yesterday, although the episode featuring 50-year-old Kelly Ripa and reality star Bethenny Frankel was likely filmed ahead of time.

All smiles in his opening photo, Ryan was seen looking dapper as he posed outdoors with mom and dad. The radio host went bold in tapered white pants, a matching shirt, plus a pinstripe blue blazer, also wearing loafers and his popular beard look.

See The Photos Below

A swipe right then showed Seacrest filling his belly with meat and potatoes, with a plate of greens also on the table. Ryan was seen gazing down at his plate with a smile, then looking a little worse for wear – possibly a case of the meat sweats. The final slide offered a cooking video as he prepped dinner and poured some white wine into cooking food.

“Weekend photo dump,” the caption opened, continuing: “Pants always feel a little tighter after Labor Day.” Fans, meanwhile, are loving that Ryan is “eating some real food.” “Lol it only happens on the holidays!!” another said. Swipe below for all the photos, scroll for his food reveal.

Reveals He’s A ‘Con Vegan’

Ryan has opened up on what he eats. Turns out, it’s “conveniently” vegan for the star who’s a fan of intermittent fasting. Ryan, who tends not to eat breakfast, told People: “I start my day with tea first and then I have coffee, and then my first meal is lunch, which I find actually helps with my energy level.”

“I’m like con-vegan, I call it conveniently vegan,” he added. “So I do cheat and eat things every once a while, but I try and mostly stay plant-based and fish-based occasionally.” Clearly, the “occasionally” includes holidays.