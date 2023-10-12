Ryan Seacrest Recalls The Disgusting Thing He Did In Kris Jenner’s Bathroom

Don’t read this while you’re eating! Ryan Seacrest confessed to ‘getting down and dirty’ in Kris Jenner’s restroom…

TMI will be an understatement once you hear what Ryan Seacrest did.

The 58-year-old former co-host of Live with Kelly and Ryan got really personal during a segment on Kelly Ripa’s SiriusXM podcast Let’s Talk Off Camera.

Ripa asked Seacrest to tell his funny and embarrassing story about a mishap at Kris Jenner’s home in 2019 when he clogged her toilet.

The well-known TV personality has a longstanding connection with the reality star and her family after he was a producer for Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

“I was in the powder room, the toilet was contemporary, and [it’s an] all black toilet,” Seacrest told Ripa.

He was concerned there might have been cameras in the bathroom, as recording devices were planted all over her home for filming the show.

“So I was there, and I rushed over and did what I needed to do, and found that toilet paper was put where it needed to be put and the water level began to rise, and I clogged the toilet,” Seacrest continued.

Unfortunately, the water continued to rise. Before Seacrest knew what hit him, Jenner’s toilet had “overflowed up to the seat level.” That’s when he began to panic.

“Then it began to settle down, but I quickly got out.”

However, Ripa pushed Seacrest for more details. It was clear that she had heard the tale before after the enthusiastic co-host insisted there was a “ladle involved.”

“It wasn’t a ladle! It was the toilet ring cleaner that I used,” Seacrest explained. “There was a utensil that was convenient. It wasn’t a ladle. You think I’m walking around with my Swiss Army Knife carrying around my ladle? It was the toilet ring cleaner!”

Back in the 2019 telling of the story, Seacrest had said: “I’m thinking to myself, ‘What do I do?’ Do I stick my hand in there? Do I say, ‘Hey Khloe, don’t tell Kim and Kourtney, but can you help me out over here?’ Or do I just tell Kris, ‘I think your toilet has got a problem?'”

Seacrest and Ripa worked on their morning show for six years before he left this past spring. Following his departure, Ripa’s husband, Mark Consuelos, has stepped in as co-host. The show continues to deliver hilarious segments for everyone’s entertainment, including a recent episode where the couple called out their complaining neighbors for attempting to shut down a party they hosted in the late 90s.

Ripa and Consuelos are undeniably setting relationship goals. In a recent heartwarming gesture, Consuelos shared a touching birthday post for Ripa who recently celebrated her 53rd birthday.

Clogging the toilet is something that happens to everyone. Hopefully Ryan Seacrest doesn’t clog any more toilets any times soon!