What Ryan Seacrest, Julianne Hough’s Relationship Is Really Like After Their Breakup

Breakups are never easy, but splitting while you’re in the public eye can get downright messy. However, for exes Ryan Seacrest and Julianne Hough, their friendship survived the breakup and they’re still just as close.

Why They Broke Up

Seacrest and Hough began dating in 2010 but ultimately split in 2013. According to sources close to the couple, the reasons behind the breakup were due to timing and work schedule constraints.

In an interview with Parade at the time, Hough said, “It’s a hard thing to do, especially when you’re so caught up in your work and bettering yourself. I think at the end of the day you have to find a balance with what’s really important.”

While many thought that would be the end of any kind of relationship between the two, Seacrest and Hough have recently shared that they are still friends today. Hough and her brother Derek recently appeared as guests on Seacrest’s radio show On-Air With Ryan Seacrest.

Hough: ‘We’re Friends’

The American Idol host shared that his fellow On-Air hosts were worried about any awkwardness between the exes, but he assured them it would be fine. “Sisanie and Tanya [co-hosts] have been asking me if this is awkward for me, and I said, ‘Not at all.’”

Derek joked, “It’s awkward for me!” but Hough agreed with Seacrest, saying “We’re friends, we chat.” The pair also discussed the idea that exes can be friends with each other after the end of a relationship.

“[My co-hosts] don’t understand the concept that one can remain friends after a breakup. Or after dating or whatever happened,” Seacrest continued. “Julianne feels the same as I do. There is nothing uncomfortable about it because we remained friends for years and still are.”

The Dancing With The Stars alum echoed his statements, saying that the two remain good friends and that they have ”respect and love” for each other. What probably helps banish any awkwardness between the former flames is the fact that they have both publicly moved on.

Seacrest has recently been linked to model and screenwriter Aubrey Paige Petcosky, while Hough married hockey player Brooks Laich in 2017. The two divorced in 2020, but Hough has seemingly already moved on with model Charlie Wilson. While both have since pursued new relationships, it’s nice to see that Seacrest and Hough still stay in touch!

More News From Suggest

Julianne Hough Tells Ex-Husband To ‘Move On’ After He Dates Her Lookalike?

Eva Longoria Wears Dazzling, Semi-Sheer Dress In Gorgeous ‘Golden Moment’ Insta Post

Kate Hudson’s Son Just Turned 18 And Looks Just Like His Famous Father