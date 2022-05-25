‘Jeopardy!’ Champion Explains His Odd Behavior In 6-Game Winning Streak

Jeopardy! has a new reigning champion. Ryan Long is officially eligible for the Tournament of Champions after reaching his fourth day on the show. The Philadephia native has earned over $130,000 and is on a six-day winning streak. He’s taken to Twitter to help explain some of his peculiar behavior.

Ryan Long is back to play more Jeopardy! after an emotional win on Friday. pic.twitter.com/RJ8S9D7fx7 — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) May 16, 2022

Unfortunately for Long, he forgot something very important on his trip from Philadelphia to Los Angeles: his glasses. He has a habit of squinting throughout the show. This isn’t some brilliant strategic tactic on his part: he just can’t see. Anyone who’s lost their glasses can relate.

In case anybody’s wondering why I’m constantly squinting and adjusting during the game…it’s because my glasses are 3000 miles away, where they will do the most good. #jeopardy — Ryan Long (@blirish_charm) May 16, 2022

Another Jeopardy! Champion, 1-day champion Margaret Chipowsky, chimed in with interesting insight. She says the screen where the questions are wasn’t as big as she thought it would be.

It’s so much smaller than you think it will be, too! — Margaret Chipowsky (@chipowderkeg) May 16, 2022

Credits The Wardrobe Department

Long has also been praised for his outfits. He’s adorned a few sweet sweater vests from behind his lectern. Long says he has pretty much nothing to do with this. “I have to give a massive shout-out to the magicians in the wardrobe department. I gave them almost NOTHING to work with.”

At this point I have to give a massive shout-out to the magicians in the wardrobe department. I gave them almost NOTHING to work with, and they mixed and matched my gear like I was in a RPG. #jeopardy — Ryan Long (@blirish_charm) May 17, 2022

His own outfit options are rather limited. He’s said he only owns two dress shirts and he burned through them in two days.

Tune in tonight to catch the second of my two, count ‘em, TWO dress shirts I own. They might not have had enough material left to make a third. 😏 #jeopardy — Ryan Long (@blirish_charm) May 16, 2022

Standing In Awe Of Life

A consistent theme on Long’s Twitter is his total amazement at his own good fortune. He’s said this time on Jeopardy! came along at the perfect time for him and it helped him sort his life plan out. He’s just amazed to have won, and still can’t believe what’s happening to him. After his third win, he wrote “what planet am I on right now?”

For starters… What planet am I on right now where this is happening and is a thing? #jeopardy — Ryan Long (@blirish_charm) May 17, 2022

In a stretch of super champions, one can’t help but root for Long to reach the heights of Mattea Roach, Matt Amodio, and Amy Schneider. As always with Jeopardy!, only time will tell just how far he’ll go.

