‘Jeopardy!’ Champion Explains His Odd Behavior In 6-Game Winning Streak

Jeopardy! has a new reigning champion. Ryan Long is officially eligible for the Tournament of Champions after reaching his fourth day on the show. The Philadephia native has earned over $130,000 and is on a six-day winning streak. He’s taken to Twitter to help explain some of his peculiar behavior.
Tony Long: Rideshare Driver And ‘Jeopardy!’ Champion
Tony Long has already captured the hearts and minds of the Jeopardy! faithful. Folks are calling him a gentle giant: a self-described nerd known for wearing his heart on his sleeve. He’s a Lyft driver by trade who fosters cats in his spare time. For many in an uncertain world, he’s the hero we need right now.
Unfortunately for Long, he forgot something very important on his trip from Philadelphia to Los Angeles: his glasses. He has a habit of squinting throughout the show. This isn’t some brilliant strategic tactic on his part: he just can’t see. Anyone who’s lost their glasses can relate.
Another Jeopardy! Champion, 1-day champion Margaret Chipowsky, chimed in with interesting insight. She says the screen where the questions are wasn’t as big as she thought it would be.
Credits The Wardrobe Department
Long has also been praised for his outfits. He’s adorned a few sweet sweater vests from behind his lectern. Long says he has pretty much nothing to do with this. “I have to give a massive shout-out to the magicians in the wardrobe department. I gave them almost NOTHING to work with.”
His own outfit options are rather limited. He’s said he only owns two dress shirts and he burned through them in two days.
Standing In Awe Of Life
A consistent theme on Long’s Twitter is his total amazement at his own good fortune. He’s said this time on Jeopardy! came along at the perfect time for him and it helped him sort his life plan out. He’s just amazed to have won, and still can’t believe what’s happening to him. After his third win, he wrote “what planet am I on right now?”
In a stretch of super champions, one can’t help but root for Long to reach the heights of Mattea Roach, Matt Amodio, and Amy Schneider. As always with Jeopardy!, only time will tell just how far he’ll go.
