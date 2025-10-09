Ryan Gosling Once Paid the Perfect Tribute to a Fan Who Tragically Died of Cancer

I didn’t know eating cereal could be so emotional. Ryan Gosling paid tribute to a fan he was fake-feuding with in a very touching way as he ate a spoonful of cereal.

Back in 2013, a Vine user, Ryan McHenry, began a series of funny videos, where he pretended to offer Ryan Gosling cereal. He would raise a spoonful of cereal to a monitor displaying a Gosling film or interview, at a part where he waves his hand or makes a face.

This 2-minute-long compilation of the skits, uploaded by McHenry himself, collates all of the hilarious videos.

The videos went viral on Vine thanks to their simplistic creativity, and the meme even reached Gosling himself. In a BBC1 interview, he admitted that he loved cereal, but that didn’t stop Ryan McHenry from managing to make another short video based on the interview.

The ‘feud’ between the two was further encouraged by Ryan Gosling in April 2015. He said he’d never forgive McHenry for making the meme when asked in a Twitter Q&A.

It wasn’t long after that when Ryan McHenry died of bone cancer at 27 years old, in May 2015.

Ryan Gosling Finally Ate His Cereal

So yeah, eating cereal can be emotional.

The Drive superstar posted a Vine himself in tribute to Ryan McHenry when he learned of his cereal rival.

In the video, Gosling pours himself out some cereal, adds some milk, and simply, and quietly, ate the cereal.

It’s a strangely profound moment.

Gosling even wrote on Twitter about McHenry’s passing. “My heart goes out to all of Ryan McHenry’s family and friends. Feel very lucky to have been apart of his life in some small way,” he wrote.

Vine was shut down two years later, in 2017. So the original footage has been lost. Users have reuploaded all the content to YouTube, making them available for all to see.

So despite Vine’s death, we can still witness the beautiful tale of Ryan Gosling refusing to eat his cereal. It may be one of his most poignant roles.