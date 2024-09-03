Rutgers, UMass Women’s Soccer Game Turns Into Ugly Brawl in Wild Video

A Rutgers vs UMass women’s soccer game turned into a regular honky tonk beatdown after a one-sided brawl broke out on the field.

During the matchup between the Scarlett Knights and UMass in Amherst, tensions escalated into a brawl following a hard foul by Rutgers senior forward Gia Girman on UMass senior forward Ashley Lamond.

The altercation occurred in the 55th minute of a match that ultimately resulted in a 1-0 defeat for Rutgers. It began when Girman fouled a UMass player, prompting Lamond to rush over and attempt to play the ball swiftly after the referee’s call.

However, Girman wasn’t having any of those shenanigans.

The situation rapidly escalated when Lamond shoved Girman, leading to a flurry of punches exchanged between them. Ultimately, Girman threw the UMass player to the ground.

Crazy scenes today in Amherst, as a fight broke out between in a game between Rutgers and UMass, with multiple punches being thrown. Gia Girman of Rutgers and Ashley Lamond from UMass were both sent off as a result.

UMass went on to win 1-0.#CollegeSoccer #NCAASoccer



— College Soccer News (@ncaasoccernews) August 25, 2024

A Breakdown of the Women’s Soccer Scrap

The brawl began after senior forward Gia Girman committed a hard foul against another UMass player during a soccer game. (Image via Twitter / @ncaasoccernews)

Girman seemingly landed an uppercut on Lamond while they were both on the ground. Eventually, Lamond helplessly flails her legs as Girman mercilessly lays into her, landing blow after brutal blow.

Rutgers senior forward Gia Girman and UMass senior forward Ashley Lamond faced off. (Image via Twitter / @ncaasoccernews)

The beating prompted players from both teams to rush in and intervene.

Lamond flailed her legs helplessly as Girman pummeled her. (Image via Twitter / @ncaasoccernews)

Along with red knuckles, Girman received a red card and was thrown out of the game. Meanwhile, a battered Lamond was also issued a red card and ejected.

Rutgers senior forward Gia Girman (#2) stomps off the field after being shown a red card for her brawl with UMass senior forward Ashley Lamond.

Rutgers and UMass concluded the match with 10 players on the field for each team, and in the final minutes, four yellow cards were issued—two for each side.

In the game recap on Rutgers’ website, the incident was referred to as a “scrap.” UMass senior midfielder Bella Recinos clinched the victory with a decisive goal in the 81st minute.

According to NCAA regulations, the red card issued for the fight results in a two-game suspension.

Women’s Soccer Fans React to the One-Sided Rutgers vs. UMass Brawl

As the footage of poor Ashley Lamond getting woman-handled by plucky pugilist Gia Girman spread across the internet, onlookers weighed in.

“UMass girl started it With the first punch. Rutgers girl finished it,” one X user mused. “Women’s soccer. Does not disappoint,” a second onlooker added. “‘Jersey girls’ got a lot of spunk. I married one, I know,” a third person quipped.

Meanwhile, other soccer fans were annoyed by how far out the camera was for the fisticuffs.

“The camera is too damn far away to notice how it started,” one fan whined. “Filmed by the Hubble Telescope,” another fan joked.