Russell Crowe Reveals If He Plans to Marry His Longtime Girlfriend

Last year, headlines of Russell Crowe marrying his longtime girlfriend Britney Theriot circulated big time. But he’s finally put any questions about a wedding to rest.

Videos by Suggest

On November 2, 2025, actor Russell Crowe spoke to 60 Minutes Australia, where he revealed his wedding plans. Or, rather, the lack thereof.

It turns out that Russell Crowe does not plan to wed his partner, who he’s been together with since 2020. He was married once, and that’s quite enough.

“All these reports keep coming out saying that Britney and I are engaged and I’m going to get married again,” he addressed. “No.”

“We are very very good friends and we have a wonderful relationship. My life is so joyous and and happy at the moment. Why would I ruin that with a wedding?” he cynically asked.

The actor was previously married to Danielle Spencer. They married in 2003, but divorced in 2018. Although we don’t know what exactly caused their split, Russell Crowe has since shared that he knew it was coming.

But with Britney Theriot, things appear to be different. First off, they won’t be getting married.

Why Russell Crowe Won’t Get Married Again

Russell Crowe appears scared of the heavy label that comes with marriage, wanting to keep things how they are and enjoy what’s working.

“Why would I go through [that], I’ve been married once. You know, I know how it can go and where it can go. So I don’t need to go to that place,” he elaborated.

When being drilled for his lack of romance by the interviewer, he replied, “Do you know how romantic it is to be boyfriend and girlfriend no matter where you are in the world?”

“Especially with the life we have,” he continued. Having “that slight thing that means you got to keep respecting each other” means a lot to him.

“We do everything together,” he said, saying he lives a “very, very positive life.”

“But no, I’m not going to get married again. Doing it once is cool … But I don’t want to do it again.”