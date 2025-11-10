Famed ‘Rush Hour’ Star Is Key Subject Of New Celebrity Death Hoax

Rush Hour star Jackie Chan is the latest victim of a celebrity death hoax after rumors started flying about his health and well-being earlier this month.

According to BuddyTV.com, a photo of Chan in a hospital bed recently surfaced on various social media platforms, with a claim that the actor/martial artist had died following a massive flood in Beijing. There was even an alleged quote from his wife, Joan Lin.

However, there have been no confirmed reports that the Rush Hour actor has actually died; therefore, many are assuming that the post was nothing more than a celebrity death hoax.

Chan maintains a presence on Instagram, but has not posted anything since Oct. 12. In his most recent post, the actor was all smiles and wrote, “Ha ha! Long time no see!” in the caption.

In the comment section of Chan’s post, fans reacted to the death hoax.

“Jackie Chan is not dead, but we do love him,” one fan wrote. “‘And I pray he gives his life to Jesus before it’s too late!!! We all need Christ in our lives in order to inherit eternal life!!!!”

Another fan reassured others who fell for the hoax that Chan was still alive. “He is not dead, gang, stop wishing death on my goat mane.”

The ‘Rush Hour’ Star Previously Opened Up About His Wild Acting Career Throughout the Years

During a May 2025 interview with Haute Living, Jackie Chan reflected on his acting career.

“We could spend three days just talking about my injuries,” he joked. “Forty-something years ago, I started as a stuntman who only made a couple hundred Hong Kong dollars a day, and then suddenly I became the lead actor in a movie, and I got paid millions.”

He then said, “I obviously became a wild kid that everybody could think of… I went on partying all night, every day, just kept having fun and spending money.”

Chan further shared that things changed for him while on the set of 1986’s Armour of God. “I was in [then-Yugoslavia], and I got injured so bad. I fell from a tree and hit my head.”

The actor further shared, “I had a craniotomy, and I was literally one step away from heaven — or hell, whichever one I was supposed to be sent to. I was forced to rest for almost a year, and God knows how hard that year was for me.

Chan said taking a break after the situation helped him gain clarity. “I scrutinized my life again,” he added. “I felt like, in addition to making movies, I should do something more for the world, rather than wasting my life partying.”

