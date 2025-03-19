‘RuPaul Drag Race’: The Vivienne’s Cause of Death Revealed

Two months after RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne suddenly passed away at 32, details about the drag queen’s death have been revealed.

In a statement to People, The Vivienne’s manager, Simon Jones, confirmed that the drag queen, born James Lee Williams, died “from the effects of ketamine use causing a cardiac arrest.”

“James’s family and I feel it is important to say how James tragically died,” Jones explained. “It was from the effects of ketamine use causing a cardiac arrest.”

Jones also revealed there will be a “formal inquest” into the death of The Vivienne later this year. “I hope that by us releasing this information we can raise awareness about the dangers of ongoing ketamine usage,” Jones continued. “And what it can do [to] your body.”

He then pointed out, “Ketamine usage is on the rise, particularly amongst young people, and I don’t think the full dangers of the drug are being discussed.”

Jones also stated that he and The Vivienne’s loved ones are teaming up with Adferiad, the UK-based charity that “campaigns for and provides services to people affected by mental ill health, drug or alcohol use, gambling harms, and other challenging circumstances.”

“We hope that by working with Adferiad, we can raise vital awareness,” Jones continued. “And give information on how to get help if you are struggling with ketamine usage.”

The Vivienne’s Sister Also Publicly Speaks Out About the Drag Artist’s Death

Chanel Williams, the sister of The Vivienne, further shared in a statement to Attitude.

“We continue to be completely devastated by James’s sudden death,” she wrote. “Ketamine is an extremely dangerous drug that is becoming more and more prevalent in the UK.”

Williams then stated, “If we can help raise awareness of the dangers of this drug and help people who may be dealing with ketamine addiction, then something positive will come from this complete tragedy.”

Meanwhile, World of Wonder, the production company behind the Drag Race franchise, recently announced its new documentary, Dear Viv. The documentary features those who loved and knew The Vivienne.

“[They] will detail the life and legacy of The Vivienne,” the company stated. “And pay tribute to the beloved drag superstar.”

World of Wonder then added that The Vivienne left an “indelible mark” on the world.