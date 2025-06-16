Rumer Willis Shares Heartfelt Father’s Day Update on Bruce Willis’ Dementia Battle

Rumer Willis shared a heartfelt message for her dad, Bruce Willis, on Father’s Day as he continues to face his dementia diagnosis.

“Today is hard, I feel a deep ache in my chest to talk to you and tell you everything I’m doing and what’s going on in my life,” the 36-year-old wrote on Instagram alongside a series of candid snapshots of her with her father over the years.

“To hug you and ask you about life and your stories and struggles and successes,” the Dancing with the Stars winner added. “I wish I asked you more questions while you could still tell me about it all. But I know you wouldn’t want me to be sad today so I’ll try to just be grateful reminding myself how lucky I am that you’re my dad and that you’re still with me and I can still hold you and hug you and kiss your cheek and rub your head I can tell you stories.”

Rumer shared that even with Bruce’s health challenges, his eyes still light up when he sees her 2-year-old daughter, Louetta.

“I will be grateful for every moment I have with you,” Rumer continued. “I love you so much, Dad. Happy Father’s Day. Sending love to all those who are in the boat with me or have lost their fathers, to the single moms who are the dads too, to my future baby daddy.”

Rumer’s post also featured a snapshot of Bruce with his granddaughter, born in 2023 to Rumer and her ex, singer Derek Richard Thomas.

Bruce Willis’ Wife Also Shared a Father’s Day Tribute to the Legendary Actor

Bruce Willis is the father of Rumer, along with daughters Tallulah, 31, and Scout, 33, from his previous marriage to Demi Moore. He also has two younger daughters, Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 10, with his wife, Emma Heming.

Heming, 46, also shared a heartfelt tribute to Bruce on Father’s Day, posting a photo of one of her daughters hugging the Die Hard legend.

“Happy Father’s Day to all the dads living with disability or disease, showing up in the ways they can and to the children who show up for them,” Heming penned alongside the sweet snapshot. “What Bruce teaches our girls goes far beyond words. Resilience, unconditional love, and the quiet strength in simply being present.

“This photo says so much,” Heming added. “Love deepens. It adapts. It stays, even when everything else changes. But to be fair to myself, these symbolic days stir up a lot.”

Hemming revealed to her followers that she’s “profoundly sad today,” admitting she wished “that things could be different for him and lighter for our family.”

“As they say in our FTD [Frontotemporal Dementia] community, ‘It is what it is,’” Heming continued. “And while that might sound dismissive, to me, it’s not. It grounds me. It helps me return to the acceptance of what is and not fight this every step of the way like I used to.”

“Today, let’s celebrate the badass dads, those who are here, and those we carry with us Onward,” she concluded.