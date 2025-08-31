Rudy Giuliani ‘Seriously Injured’ in Car Crash After Helping Domestic Violence Victim

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was reportedly “seriously injured” after being involved in a car crash.

In a statement on X, Giuliani’s spokesperson, Michael Ragusa, stated the attorney was hospitalized with a fractured vertebrae as well as multiple cuts, bruises, left arm and lower leg injuries, following the accident. He was rear-ended while driving through New Hampshire on Saturday.

“Mayor Giulani was flagged down by a woman who was a victim of domestic violence prior to the accident,” Ragusa revealed. “He rendered assistance and contacted 911, remaining on scene until responding officers arrived to ensure her safety.”

@RudyGiuliani was in a car accident in NH on Aug 30 after assisting a domestic violence victim. He sustained injuries but is in good spirits and recovering tremendously. Thank you for the prayers & support. 🙏 official statement below. pic.twitter.com/ohYJCcXpjR — Michael Ragusa (@themikeragu) August 31, 2025

Ragusa said the crash occurred just as Giuliani was returning to his vehicle. He was hit from behind at high speed. The spokesperson stated that the former politician is currently recovering and in “great spirits.”

“He’s a beast,” Ragusa said about Giulani. “He survived 9/11.”

Ragusa further shared that Giuliani is expected to remain at a hospital in Manchester, New Hampshire, for another two to three days. He will then wear a brace for his broken vertebrae.

His business partner, Maria Ryan, a nurse, will also help oversee his care and recovery.

“He’s getting further tests and stabilization of his injuries,” she explained.

Rudy Giuliani Opened up About His Legal Woes Months Before the Car Crash

Months before his terrifying car crash, Rudy Giuliani spoke out about his years-long legal woes.

“My last year has been spent dealing with the Biden persecution,” he said, per Gulf Coast News. “Which is my case involved about 13 or 14 lawsuits.

He then spoke about settling the lawsuits, but stopped short of disclosing the specific amount. “I’m not allowed to tell you the amount,” the former New York City mayor stated. “But it was certainly very good.”

Speaking about President Trump, who was once his legal client, Giuliani said they still talk all the time. However, he’s not involved in the world leader’s second term administration.

“I have too many things I have to straighten out,” he shared, explaining that he didn’t enjoy the administration. “Sometime maybe later…. maybe. But I do maintain a very close friendship with [Trump].”