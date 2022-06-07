Stop With The Crazy Hacks–This Produce Saver Actually Works And Has Saved Me Hundreds

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

We’ve found an answer to the age-old question. How do you keep produce from going bad so stinkin’ fast? And it’s way easier than the million and one viral hacks that are floating around the internet. Plus, it’s way safer.

Average Family Of Four Throws Out $1,600 A Year In Produce

We all can envision the scene. We enter the grocery store or visit our local farmer’s market, and it’s filled with beautiful, colorful produce. And we have every intention of using all that we inevitably buy. But, then reality sets in, and before we can use that bunch of spinach or that head of lettuce, the chain of events goes into motion that without fail, ends with us dumping that spinach into the compost bin or worse, the trash can.

According to Feeding America, a family of four throws away $1,600 a year in just produce! And if you’ve gone the complicated route of buying in bulk to alleviate some long-term costs, you are probably throwing out even more produce. Or, you’re just eating endless salads, all day, every day. There’s got to be a better way! And there is.

Produce Saving Hacks Are Just That…Hacks

You’ve likely seen several viral videos claiming to keep your produce fresher for longer. One hack, in particular, got attention when it went viral, but for all the wrong reasons. The avocado hack in question encourages you to put a cut or whole avocado into a container full of water and then place it in the refrigerator.

The hack promises perfectly preserved avocados. However, the FDA warns against this practice stating it’s unsafe. “The main concern is with the possibility that any residual human pathogens (i.e. Listeria monocytogenes, Salmonella spp, etc.) that may be residing on the avocado surface may potentially multiply during the storage when submerged in water,” a spokesperson stated on Good Morning America. That’s a hard pass on that hack!

Other “hacks” tend to be involved and wasteful. Between loads of paper towels and plastic bags, you create more waste than the food you’re trying to preserve.

Again, the solution is much more simple and safe.

I Found A Solution That Actually Works

These Rubbermaid Produce Saver Containers are all you need for fresh, properly stored produce. They might look like ordinary clear, plastic containers, but they’re far from it.

The secret lies in its unique design. The FreshVent proprietary technology features a built-in filter that regulates the flow of oxygen and carbon dioxide to create the optimal storage environment. Plus, the filter lasts a lifetime, so no need to replace it! Additionally, the elevated base gently lifts your produce away from moisture that may collect at the bottom.

And it couldn’t be easier to use. Simply place your uncut and unwashed produce into the space-saving containers and you’ll have crisp, fresh veggies and fruits every time. The containers are even dishwasher safe and BPA-free. And with a variety of sizes, you can create a custom set for your unique needs.

But I’m not the only one gushing over this find. One happy Amazon reviewer stated, “I was dubious, but this really works. I’ve had a head of lettuce in it for 2 weeks and it’s still fresh and crisp!”

Another said, “Considering the amount of delicate produce waste I was seeing before this, they’re worth it. I can now save $, buy my berries at the warehouse club, and keep them in these long enough to eat them. I can have more than one type of berry or vegetable at a time with these to extend their life. For a single person, that’s a big deal.”

These genius containers are great for produce stored on the counter, too, as one shopper pointed out. “I bought these for counter storage. They keep pets & bugs out. I tried them with some bananas from the discount pile and they stayed fresh inside even [though] the skins were getting discolored.”

A simple investment now can seriously save you hundreds in produce in the long run. You can shop the whole set easily at Amazon.com.

