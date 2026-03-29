Ross the Boss Dies of ALS

Ross “The Boss” Friedman, the influential guitarist and co-founder of the punk band The Dictators and the heavy metal group Manowar, has died at the age of 72.

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Friedman died on March 26, 2026. Only weeks after publicly revealing his diagnosis with the progressive neurodegenerative disease amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). His death was announced in a statement shared on his official Instagram account.

“A legendary guitarist and beloved father, his music and spirit impacted fans around the world as much as you impacted him,” the statement wrote. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support you all have shown throughout his career and especially these last few months.”

“His music meant everything to him & his guitar was his life’s breath. This insidious disease took that away from him.”

Friedman was born in the Bronx, New York, in 1954. He began his career in 1973, when he co-founded The Dictators.

He later helped define the sound of heavy metal by co-founding Manowar in 1980 alongside bassist Joey DeMaio. With Manowar, Friedman recorded several albums that contributed to the development of the power metal genre.

After leaving Manowar in the late 1980s, Friedman continued to perform and record music with a range of projects. He formed the Ross the Boss Band in 2009. He remained active in the music industry for decades, collaborating with other artists and maintaining a strong connection with his fan base.

Ross The Boss Suffered With ALS For The Last Few Weeks Of His Life

In February 2026, Friedman disclosed that he had been diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. The illness progressively damages nerve cells, leading to muscle weakness and loss of motor function. Despite the diagnosis, he expressed gratitude for the support he received from fans, friends, and family during his final weeks.

A fundraising campaign had been launched to support his medical care following the diagnosis, reflecting the widespread support within the music community. Almost $40,000 was raised.

Friedman’s contributions to music earned him induction into the Metal Hall of Fame in 2017.