Rosie O’Donnell Reveals Where She Moved After Leaving the US

Rosie O’Donnell revealed she moved out of the US with her child, Clay, earlier this year.

The former The View host shared in a TikTok post that she and Clay moved to Ireland days before Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States.

“Although I was never someone who thought I would move to another country,” she explained. “That’s what I decided would be the best for myself and my 12-year-old child.”

Rosie O’Donnell further revealed she is now in the process of getting her Irish citizenship. She pointed out that she has Irish grandparents.

While describing her time in Ireland, O’Donnell declared, “It’s been pretty wonderful, I have to say. The people are so loving and so kind, so welcoming. And I’m very grateful.”

Rosie O’Donnell Revealed Her Move Was Mainly Due to Politics

Rosie O’Donnell then admitted that she misses her other children, her friends, and other aspects of her life in the US before revealing the key reason why she left the country.

“I’m trying to find a home here in this beautiful country,” she continued. “And when it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that’s when we will consider coming back.”

O’Donnell, who has long opposed President Trump and his political views, stated it has been “heartbreaking” to see what is happening politically, and it has also been hard for her personally. “The personal is political, as we all know.”

She later spoke about why she decided to reveal details about her move. “I just left like we needed to take care of ourselves and make some hard decisions and follow through,” she noted. “And now, as we’re getting settled, I was ready to post this and tell everybody what’s been going on.”

Other celebrities, including Eva Longoria, Ellen DeGeneres, and Richard Gere, have left the US due to President Trump’s political agenda.