Fox Makes Decision on ‘So You Think You Can Dance’

Fox has decided not to move forward with another season of So You Think You Can Dance, bringing fresh uncertainty to the future of one of reality television’s longest-running competition franchises.

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According to a May 2026 report from Deadline, Fox currently has no plans to order a new season of the dance competition series. The network revealed the decision while discussing its programming strategy for the upcoming television season. The move places the future of So You Think You Can Dance in doubt after nearly two decades on the air.

Michael Thorn, President of the Fox Television Network, said, “It’s obviously a really important show in the history of Fox, but right now there’s no plans to order another season. We’ve had conversations about it, but nothing formal.”

The series first premiered in 2005 and quickly became a major summer hit for Fox. The competition showcased dancers from a wide range of styles, including contemporary, hip-hop, ballroom, jazz, and tap. Contestants competed weekly for viewer votes and judges’ approval, helping launch the careers of numerous professional dancers and choreographers.

‘So You Think You Can Dance’ In Limbo

Over the years, So You Think You Can Dance earned critical acclaim and multiple Emmy Awards. The show developed a reputation for highlighting elite dance talent while introducing mainstream audiences to diverse dance genres. It also became a key platform for choreographers whose routines frequently generated attention across the entertainment industry.

Fox revived the series for its 18th season in 2024 after a brief hiatus. The season featured host Cat Deeley and a judging panel that included Allison Holker, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, and JoJo Siwa. The revival attempted to refresh the format while maintaining the competition elements that helped make the franchise successful.

However, this hasn’t been enough to secure its future. Although the show isn’t cancelled, no one knows how long the show will be up in the air (pardon the pun) before Fox decides to bring it back or permanently cancel it.