5 NBC Shows We’re Worried Will Be Canceled Next

NBC has already swung the cancellation axe several times this year, and TV fans know what that means: nobody sleeps comfortably during renewal season.

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The network continues to lean heavily on powerhouse franchises like Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., Law & Order: SVU and The Voice. That leaves less room for bubble shows fighting for survival. Here are five NBC shows that have us nervously refreshing our feeds.

‘The Hunting Party’

This one might be the biggest question mark on NBC’s entire slate.

The Melissa Roxburgh-led thriller earned a renewal after a solid debut season, but industry reports have repeatedly placed it on the bubble as NBC reshuffles its crowded lineup. The show attracted respectable viewership, yet it lacks the franchise protection that keeps NBC’s biggest hits secure.

‘Law & Order’

Believe it or not, even iconic brands can face uncertainty.

While Law & Order: SVU remains a juggernaut, reports have suggested the flagship Law & Order series has faced questions about its long-term future as NBC evaluates costs and scheduling priorities. The franchise still carries enormous value, but television history proves no show is completely untouchable.

‘Happy’s Place’

The Reba McEntire comedy landed a renewal and remains one of NBC’s brighter comedy stories. Still, sitcoms often face tougher scrutiny after their early seasons.

NBC has aggressively reworked its comedy lineup in recent years, and if ratings soften, even successful comedies can suddenly become vulnerable. For now, Happy’s Place looks safe, but we’re keeping one eye open.

‘The Voice’

No, we are not predicting an imminent cancellation.

But network television keeps changing, and reality competitions no longer dominate the way they once did. I mean, over here in the U.K., The X Factor seemed indomitable. Yet it still got canceled. I hope the same won’t be true for The Voice.

‘Destination X’

NBC has invested heavily in unscripted programming, but new reality formats often face uncertain futures after their debut seasons.

Destination X, hosted by Jeffrey Dean Morgan, generated attention with its globe-trotting competition format. However, freshman reality series must prove they can deliver consistent ratings and build a loyal audience.