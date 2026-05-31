How ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Wrote off Owen and Teddy

Grey’s Anatomy closed a major chapter in its history during the Season 22 finale by writing off longtime characters Dr. Owen Hunt and Dr. Teddy Altman, giving the fan-favorite couple an emotional ending after years of relationship turmoil, professional challenges, and personal loss.

Videos by Suggest

The ABC medical drama officially bid farewell to actors Kevin McKidd and Kim Raver. Their characters spent nearly two decades at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. Rather than delivering a tragic exit, the series chose a hopeful conclusion.

The finale centered on a catastrophic bridge collapse that created a mass-casualty emergency across Seattle. During the disaster, Teddy feared Owen had died after receiving a voice message that suggested he was trapped near the collapse site.

However, Owen survived the ordeal and emerged as a hero. He helped rescue victims caught in the disaster and later returned to the hospital, where he reunited with Teddy. The crisis forced the couple to confront their future and reaffirm their commitment to one another.

Owen And Teddy Got Their Happy Ending Afterall

The emotional turning point arrived when Teddy’s opportunity to take a prestigious medical position in Paris resurfaced. Earlier in the season, the job created tension between the couple, as accepting it would require a major life change for their family.

“I choose us,” Teddy said. “I needed some time to figure out what I wanted for myself, and what I want is you and our kids. I want us. I’m not gonna go to Paris. I have lived all over the world, and the only thing — the only thing — that makes me feel like home is you.”

Rather than asking Teddy to stay in Seattle, Owen told her he and their children would move to Paris with her.

“You were right. You moved continents for me. You changed jobs. It’s my turn to go with you,” Owen replied. “I don’t want to live in a world where we’re apart anymore. I have spent my whole life chasing adventure, but the best thing I’ve ever done is our family. I would do anything for the three of you. You’re my life.”