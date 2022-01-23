Rose From ’90 Day Fiance’ Looks Much Different Today

90 Day Fiancé has earned online popularity over the last few years, with the people featured on the show gaining large internet followings. One of the show’s most famous couples was “Big Ed” Brown and Rose Vega.

The Couple’s Relationship

For those not in the know, the show’s premise is fairly simple. An American finds love abroad, usually online. They go to their partner’s native country, spend some time together, then disease if they want to take the next step: getting engaged.

If they do, the non-American partner travels to the US on a K1 visa. This visa requires that the couple get married within 90 days, hence the show’s name. If they decide not to go through with the marriage, the non-American partner returns to their home country.

Rose, who hails from the Philippines, played host to Big Ed when he came to visit. However, the two broke up over the course of his visit, after lots of outrageously bad behavior on Ed’s part. From accusing her of being a gold digger (he took her shopping and she spent the equivalent of $20 USD) to telling her to brush her teeth because her breath was bad (she had an ulcer), Ed did everything wrong. It was no surprise when Rose told him to hit the road.

Her dismissal of Big Ed, plus the ultra-memeable moments from the couple’s episode, made Rose an internet star. Many applauded the fact that, even though partnering up with Big Ed would have meant a better life in the US for her and her son, Rose was unwilling to put up with Big Ed and his disrespect.

Rose’s Glamorous New Life

So, what is Rose up to today? She has used her reality show fame as a springboard for more career opportunities. She models, does social media partnerships with brands, and sends videos to fans on popular site Cameo. Rose also sells her own merchandise and runs a burgeoning YouTube channel. She’s sporting a glamorous new look to go with her new life: shorter, lighter hair and plenty of fashionable outfits.

She even recently opened her own store in her hometown. “THIS IS IT! Opening a new chapter in my life as I start my new store in my hometown. Posting my vlog soon!” Rose announced in an Instagram post on October 1. “Can’t wait to share it with you all. Never stop dreaming!!”

Her New Mystery Man

She is happy with her life in the Philippines, with no plans to move to America any time soon. After a fan asked if she would ever come to the States, Rose responded, “Maybe to visit! But my life is here [in the Philippines] and I’m happy.”

One look at her Instagram account shows how true that statement is. Rose posts pictures of her attending gala events, taking trips with her son, Prince, and beautiful modeling shots.

She’s even teased the new man in her life, posting a video showing her holding someone’s hand as they walk on the beach. “I have found the one. Thank you for being there for me and Prince. We’ll always have each other through our ups and downs.,” she captioned the post.

More Trending News

What Happened To ‘DC Cupcake’ Sisters Sophie LaMontagne And Katherine Kallinis Berman?

‘Hoarding: Buried Alive’ Fans Still Want An Update On Seymour, Retired Surgeon Living In Roach Infested Home

Shailene Woodley Allegedly Broke Up With Aaron Rodgers For Being ‘Too Jealous And Controlling,’ Anonymous Source Says