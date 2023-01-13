Ronzoni Pasta Is Discontinuing A Childhood Staple And People Aren’t Happy About It

Bad news for pasta lovers everywhere. In a recent social media post, Ronzoni announced it will be discontinuing its beloved pastina pasta. It’s safe to say that people aren’t happy about this development, and they haven’t been afraid to voice their disappointment.

Ronzoni Discontinues One Of Its Most Popular Pastas

For people all across the country, Ronzoni’s pastina noodles are a pantry staple. So, when the company announced that it will cease selling the tiny star-shaped noodles for the foreseeable future, people were understandably outraged.

Last week, the official Ronzoni Instagram account released a statement detailing the devastating news. “We hear you and greatly appreciate your love for Ronzoni Pastina. After extensive efforts, we regretfully announce that Ronzoni Pastina is being discontinued. This wasn’t a decision that we wanted to make,” the first slide of the post read.

The company went on to explain how its pastina supplier stopped producing the pasta, forcing the company to seek a new supplier. “We searched extensively for an alternative solution but were unable to identify a viable option to make pastina in the same beloved small shape, size and standards you have come to expect from Ronzoni.”

The company assured customers that it hasn’t given up its search, but it is unable to produce pastina at the present moment.

Fans Mourn Ronzoni Pastina

Immediately, fans rushed to the comment section to voice their disappointment. “I’m putting my last box in a glass case and framing it in my living room,” one commenter wrote. “Who’s the long term supplier? I just wanna talk,” wrote another.

Given the pasta’s tiny size and fun shape, pastina is a go-to for parents of young children. According to Ronzoni’s product description, pastina, Italian for “tiny dough,” was its smallest shape to date. “Pastina works best in light soups. It is often made in single servings for one of toddler’s first foods,” the description reads.

While Ronzoni is widely credited with popularizing pastina in North America, fans shouldn’t say goodbye to the dish just yet. The tiny pasta is actually a staple in Italy as well, and Ronzoni certainly hasn’t cornered the market.

Plenty of other brands sell their own version of pastina, also called seline. Of course, loyal Ronzoni customers may be able to tell the difference. However, if in need of a quick Pastina fix while waiting for Ronzoni to bring its version back, there are plenty of options available!

