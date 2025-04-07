Joshua Cain, lead guitarist and co-founder of the rock band Motion City Soundtrack shared some heartbreaking news with fans: his father passed away.

Cain took to Instagram to announce the sad news.

“Richard Lewis Cain 3/19/45 — 3/31/25,” Cain wrote alongside a snapshot of his father. “We said goodbye to my father today. I am sure I will have more to share but this all happened so suddenly. We are devastated… I love him so much. I hope I will forever hear his guidance and love. Miss you, dad,” he concluded.

Not long before, Cain had shared on Instagram that his father was having “unfortunate side effects” following a procedure on his heart. He also announced that Motion City Soundtrack’s technician Jake Carlson would be taking his place playing guitar in Australia on their current tour.

“Remember to hug your loved ones,” Cain wrote at the time.

Fans and Fellow Band Members Lend Their Support to Joshua Cain in the Wake of His Father’s Death

Motion City Soundtrack fans rushed to the comments section to show their support for Joshua Cain in the wake of his father’s passing.

“My sincere condolences to you and the family Josh. This is really heavy and I’m so sorry,” one fan wrote. “Hugs, there are no good words for these times, so sending lots of love instead,” another fan added.

“Much love to you, brother,” Motion City Soundtrack’s frontman Justin Pierre wrote. “I’m glad you were able to be there for the hard stuff.”

“What I remember most about the old man was his sort of Jolly Aw Heck delivery of information, always calmly offering advice, even if it weren’t asked,” Pierre added. “Always interested in how we were doing as a band and as people. Nothing but positive vibes from him, and everyone in your family for that matter. Can’t imagine what you are going through.”

Motion City Soundtrack, formed by Cain and Pierre, released their debut album I Am the Movie in 2003. They gained commercial success with Commit This to Memory (2005) and remained popular with albums like Even If It Kills Me (2007) and My Dinosaur Life (2010). Known for their presence on the Warped Tour, they released their final album, Panic Stations, in 2015 before disbanding in 2016.

The band reunited in 2019.

The group released the single “Stop Talking” in August 2024 to align with the theatrical release of the film Dìdi, where the song is featured.