Rockstar Dies of Brain Cancer: Scott Sorry Was 47

Scott Sorry, a rock musician known for working with several notable bands, has died. He was 47.

The singer and bassist, who played with The Wildhearts and Amen, died of brain cancer. Sorry (real name Gerard Engelter) had bravely persevered with the illness ever since his initial diagnosis in 2018. His family announced his death via the late musician’s website on Thursday.

“We’re heartbroken to share that Scott Sorry has passed away after a long and incredibly brave fight with brain cancer. Scott passed away on his 47th birthday, October 30th, 2025,” the statement read. “After being diagnosed with Glioblastoma back in 2018, Scott refused to let it define him. He outlived every Doctors expectation, turning months into years, and even made it back to the UK in 2022 for a tour — something that meant the world to him. He was so grateful to be able to play again, to see so many familiar faces and to personally thank so many of you that had supported him through it all.

The family noted they are “devastated beyond words” but are finding solace “in knowing he’s finally free from pain.”

The obituary concluded: “His strength, humour, and heart will stay with us forever.”

Loved ones have launched a GoFundMe to support his family. He is survived by his wife, Hanni; the couple has three children: River, Ryder and Rörik. As of press time, the public has rallied around the family to raise more than $15,000 in relief.