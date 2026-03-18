rockstar-diagnosed-with-cancer-refuses-treatment.

A beloved rockstar took to social media, shocking fans by revealing he has a rare cancer and is refusing treatment.

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Ginger Wildheart, frontman of the band The Wildhearts, is known for his string of notable songs. The 61-year-old singer earned the nickname “Master of the Hook” for his talent in blending heavy rock riffs with pop melodies.

In a March 16 Facebook post shared by the band, it was revealed that Wildheart has been diagnosed with Mantle Cell Lymphoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer that affects the lymphatic system. His health struggles reportedly began during the band’s More Satanic Rites U.K. Tour in December last year.

“Determined not to upset the band’s loyal fans — new and old — Ginger took painkillers to ensure the rock ‘n’ roll was delivered, without missing a riff,” the band shared. “Away from the tour, Ginger has sought medical tests and investigations to establish the cause of the ongoing issue. The results have been confirmed, and we are saddened to report that Ginger has been diagnosed with Mantle Cell Lymphoma (MCL). [It’s] a rare but aggressive strain of cancer.”

Despite the diagnosis, the rockstar is reportedly doing well. He also plans to remain active with his solo projects and the band’s upcoming activities.

“Right now, Ginger is in fine fettle, continuing to write songs that will be released under the guise of The Wildhearts and as solo projects in the future. The follow-up to 2025’s ‘The Satanic Rites…’ is currently being finalised with announcements to follow later this year via Snakefarm/Universal. And, most importantly, ALL currently announced The Wildhearts shows (with more being announced over the coming months) WILL GO AHEAD,” the band insisted.

Ginger Wildheart Reveals He Won’t Seek Treatment Following Cancer Diagnosis

Following the somber news, Ginger Wildheart himself took to Instagram to give fans yet another harrowing update.

“Thank you for all your messages of support,” the “I Wanna Go Where the People Go” singer began in his March 17 post.

“I won’t go through treatment. I’ve lived the life of ten men and will die with dignity,” he continued. “Still got 2-3 years to say goodbye to everyone. And I’ll be rocking until the very last moment.”

“No misery, please. Positivity all the way,” the rockstar concluded.

Ginger Wildheart of The Wildhearts performs at The 1865 in Southampton, England on March 16, 2025. (Photo by Harry Herd/Redferns)

“Bless you, Ginger. Positivity and power, whatever this cruel world throws your way. See you in London next month!” one supportive fan wrote in the comments section.

Meanwhile, the renowned British rock band is set for a series of back-to-back shows this year. Their spring tour will run from April to May, with stops in Liverpool, Portsmouth, London, and several cities across Scotland.