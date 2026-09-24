Rockstar Diagnosed With ‘Aggressive Brain Tumor,’ Husband Reveals

Symphonic metal singer Amanda Somerville has been diagnosed with a “malignant and aggressive brain tumour,” her husband, musician Sander Gommans, announced.

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Gommans, who is the guitarist for Dutch metal band After Forever, shared the news in a social media statement, saying the diagnosis has left their family facing an incredibly difficult period.

“I have some very sad news to share,” Gommans wrote.

“The love of my life, mother of my three daughters and my beautiful wife Amanda Somerville, has a malignant and aggressive brain tumour,” he added.

Gommans said he and the family were “shocked” and “devastated” by the diagnosis while expressing gratitude for the support they have received from loved ones.

“We’re shocked, devastated and I can’t describe the challenges we’re facing as a family right now. We’re very grateful with the help we’re getting from family and friends,” he wrote.

He also asked supporters to keep Somerville and their family in their thoughts and encouraged them to send positive messages.

“Positive thoughts help, prayers help, keeping us in your minds help. Please be there for Amanda and our kids and have us in your minds,” Gommans continued.

“Amanda gives so much to all of us…love, music, friendship, strength….it’s time to send out hope and power to her.”

Somerville, an American singer and vocal coach, has built a career across the symphonic and progressive metal scenes. Her work includes collaborations with several prominent metal acts, as well as her own projects.

She formed the Kiske/Somerville project with Michael Kiske of Helloween. The duo released music together beginning with their self-titled debut album in 2010.

Somerville also fronted Trillium and was involved with the progressive metal project Aina, which released its album Days of Rising Doom in 2003.

Her extensive list of collaborations includes Epica, Avantasia, Kamelot, and After Forever. She also joined Tobias Sammet’s Avantasia for its world tours from 2008 through 2016.

Beyond her work in the studio and with her own projects, Somerville has performed with major names in rock and metal. Her touring credits include Ian Gillan and Alice Cooper.

Somerville has also stepped into major live performances when other singers were unavailable. She previously performed lead vocals with Epica when frontwoman Simone Simons was unable to perform.

Gommans did not provide additional details about Somerville’s diagnosis or treatment in his announcement.