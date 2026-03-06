rockstar-calls-out-american-airlines-for-destroying-2-guitars

A rockstar is tuning up his social media presence to roast American Airlines, claiming their customer service isn’t hitting the right notes after the airline allegedly destroyed two of his guitars.

Videos by Suggest

Missouri-born singer-songwriter Caleb “Bones” Owens took to Instagram this week to post photos of two of his guitars, both seemingly destroyed in transit. The images show the instruments with their necks snapped near the tuning pegs.

“I’m absolutely sick over not one, but TWO of my guitars destroyed by @americanair en route to the Bahamas yesterday,” Owens, who recently dropped a new album, Best Western, began.

“I made a claim immediately at the airport and have gotten nothing but incorrect automated responses thus far,” he continued. “If anyone here has experience with successfully escalating a claim, please shoot me a message. I have flown around the world with guitars for the last two decades, and this is a first for me. Unacceptable @americanair.”

Rockstar Bones Owens performs in 2024. (Photo by Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images)

Alabama rapper Yelawolf, who joins the rockstar on the title track of his latest album, took to the comments to further drag American Airlines over the destruction of the guitars.

The rapper wrote, “@americanair I’m super disappointed in how you guys are handling this so far. I was there for the whole process. Take care of @bonesowens proper!!”

“How does this even happen???? @americanair, y’all need to take accountability for this and make it right. Completely unacceptable,” a top fan comment added.

As a final twist of the knife, the Nashville-based rocker then shared a clip of him lovingly shredding one of the now-deceased guitars. In a joint post with Gretsch Guitars, Owens showcased the instrument in all its glory pre-destruction, reminding everyone what a loss it truly was.

“Take a look at @bonesowens on the new Professional Series Broadkaster LX! “Gretsch Guitars captioned the footage.

“Hey @americanair check out how cool this guitar looked and sounded before you obliterated it,” one top comment read under the post.

So far, American Airlines had yet to publicly comment on the matter…