Rockstar Andrew Picouleau Dies Following Battle with ‘Long Illness’

Andrew Picouleau, a prolific bass player best known for his work with The Metronomes, has died following a long illness. His bandmates confirmed his passing on social media. However, they haven’t shared any details about his age or the cause of death.

The news of his passing was first shared in a heartfelt statement on The Metronomes’ official Facebook page by band member Alister Webb.

“It is with deep sadness and profound heartbreak that we find ourselves posting the news that Andrew Picouleau, gifted bass player, musical creative and wonderful singer, passed away this week after a long illness,” Webb began.

“Ash Wednesday and I have been making music with Andrew on and off for over 40 years. Every time we reassembled after our regular sabbaticals (20 years at one stage), the conversations instantly flowed, the ideas likewise. Whatever the musical result – and we had our moments! – the joy of creating something together with Ash and Andrew never diminished over that time. It’s hard to believe that we won’t be getting together again to pull something new out of the air again…it seemed like it would go on forever.”

Webb’s emotional tribute celebrated not only Andrew’s musical talent but also their friendship.

“Andrew was (it pains me to talk about him in the past tense) one of the smartest, most amiable and intelligent individuals I’ve come across in my life. I always looked forward to the video hookups the three of us had. Three separate souls, but when we were in the same space, we just…well, blended.”

“I know Ash is feeling this as painfully as I am. I feel deeply for Andrew’s family – Margaret, Robert, and Claire – who will be struggling with this more than anyone,” Webb said. “All I can say is that I feel lucky to have had Andrew in my life,” Webb concluded.

Andrew Picouleau’s Bandmate Posts Emotional Tribute Video Following His Death

To pay tribute to his late bandmate, Webb also shared a heartfelt six-minute video on YouTube. The footage celebrates Andrew’s 44 years of musical collaboration with him and Ash Wednesday.

Picouleau established himself in the Australian music scene as the bassist for Dave Graney and the Coral Snakes, making a significant contribution to the band’s acclaimed 1993 album, Night of the Wolverine.

The skilled bassist was also a member of Sacred Cowboys, a post-punk band that made a significant impact on Australia’s rock scene.

Of course, Picouleau was a pivotal member of The Metronomes. The band was a pioneering electronic and synth group that rose to prominence in the 1980s. Picouleau shaped their unique sound, helping the band gain a loyal following during the peak of Australia’s underground music scene.