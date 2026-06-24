Oliver Tree’s Remains Returned to the US 1 Week After Deadly Helicopter Crash

One week after Oliver Tree passed away following a helicopter crash in Brazil, the singer-songwriter’s remains have returned to the US.

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In a post on his Instagram account, the late musician’s team released a statement.

“Rest in peace Oliver Tree Nickell June 29th, 1993 – June 14th, 2026. Your legacy will live on forever,” the statement reads. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out, shown love, support and has done incredible tributes for Oliver. The constant love, support and positivity is helping the family, friends and collaborators make it through these extremely difficult times.”

Along with announcing his remains are in California, Trees’ team shared details about the new foundation, “Dr. Oliver Tree’s Extremely Epic Grant for Baby Geniuses.”

“This is something that Oliver had put together before his passing, written in his will,” the statement continues. “We will make sure his wish comes to fruition so that more joy, love and art can be spread into the world, that was his final wish.”

Trees’ team then added, “Love you all so much, Oliver would be so proud of every one of his supporters, friends and family.”

Tree Was Among the Six Who Perished in the Helicopter Crash

As previously reported, Tree and five others perished after two helicopters collided above an electric vehicle yard at Recreio dos Bandeirantes in southwest Rio de Janeiro on Sunday.

Tree was with Argentinian YouTuber Gaspi, Lucas Brito Chaves, Lucas Vignale, and pilot Alexandre Souza in one helicopter. Charles Marsillac piloted the second aircraft.

The Government of the State of Rio de Janeiro issued a statement on X following the crash. “We express our deep sorrow for the six victims resulting from the accident involving two aircraft in the Southwest Zone of Rio de Janeiro. In this moment of pain, I express my solidarity to the family members and friends of the victims of the tragedy.”

Tree’s mom, Christine Begin Nickell, also posted about the musician’s passing days after the crash. “Our dear son Oliver, you made this world a better place,” she wrote. “We are so proud of you. RIP ❤️💔❤️.”

Tree had been touring Brazil amid a world tour. The tour was set to continue on July 1 in Lisbon and was to conclude on October 25 in Beijing.