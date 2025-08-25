rockstar-and-wife-welcome-baby-after-keeping-pregnancy-private.

A rockstar and his singer-songwriter wife just quietly welcomed a new little hit to the family.

Videos by Suggest

Over the weekend, Luke Hemmings of 5 Seconds of Summer and his wife, Sierra Deaton, managed a double surprise—announcing their secret pregnancy and the arrival of their baby girl in one Instagram post.

Hemmings shared photos of his newborn, whose name, face, and birthdate are not public, as well as pictures of Deaton during her pregnancy. The 29-year-old also posted a video of himself kissing his wife’s baby bump.

“Our best kept secret 🤍 Written and Produced by Sierra and Luke Hemmings,” the “Baby Blue” singer wrote alongside the sweet post.

Rockstar Reveals Why He Finally Shared His Wife’s Secret Pregnancy and New Baby to the World

Meanwhile, in the comments, the Aussie rockstar and proud girl daddy shared why they kept his wife’s pregnancy and their baby’s arrival under wraps—and why now felt like the right time to share the news.

“In our perfect world, we’d keep our daughter a secret forever… for similar reasons we chose to never share our wedding photos from years ago,” Hemmings wrote. “However, going into this next album cycle, I’m very aware that her existence would inevitably leak.”

Rockstar Luke Hemmings and Sierra Deaton. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

“To avoid any speculation, we’re posting this now and humbly asking for everyone to respect her privacy,” he added. “If you see us in public, please avoid taking or sharing photos of her as we don’t plan on publicizing her name, birthdate, or face any time in the near future. Thank you for understanding and for the support. All our love, The Hemmings”

Of course, friends and fans alike showed their support to the young family in the comments section.

“SHUT UP!! Baby girl Hemmings, you’re already so loved,” one fan gushed.

“Welcome to the club. I have all the best recommendations for khaki shorts, New Balances, WW2 docs, mustache combs, light beers, and 80’s mixtapes,” one fan and fellow daddy joked.

“Enjoy every second of it. Being a girl dad is the best. Good for you for keeping her safe already,” singer and actor Kendall Schmidt wrote.

The couple’s newest addition arrives four years after Hemmings and Deaton got engaged, following the start of their romance in 2018.

“With shaking hands but a full heart, I proposed to my best friend earlier this year,” the rockstar wrote on Instagram at the time. “I love you, Thao, and I can’t imagine my life without you @sierradeaton.”