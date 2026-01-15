Rock Singer’s Wife Undergoes ‘Emergency and Critical Brain Surgery’

A rock singer’s wife is recovering after she underwent what is described as an “emergency and critical brain surgery.”

Dirty Heads was forced to miss the Closer to the Sun festival this year after Dustin “Duddy B” Bushnell’s wife, Rachel, had to have the brain procedure. The rock group further noted that the singer needs to be with his wife and the rest of his family following the surgery.

“We ask from the bottom of our hearts that you please keep Rachel in your thoughts and prayers,” the bandmates shared. “The love and support from this community truly means more than we can put into words.”

Despite having to cancel the Closer to the Sun festival appearance, Dirty Heads announced that they will be at the 2026 Point Break Festival in June.

Dirty Heads will share the stage with other hit rock groups, including Sublime.

Bushnell founded Dirty Heads with Jared “Dirty J” Watson in 1996. However, the group didn’t produce its demo album, Dirty Demo, until 2007.

Since then, Dirty Heads has released eight studio albums.

Fans Rally Support for the Singer’s Wife Following Brain Surgery

Following the news that Dirty Heads had to miss the Closer to the Sun festival, fans took to social media to share their support.

“Sending lots of love and positivity from our stoopid family for a healthy recovery for Rachel,” one fan wrote.

A fellow fan also wrote, “Sending healing energy to Rachel and love and strength to her and the fam. Wishing you a graceful recovery, Rachel.”

Another fan sent prayers to the singer’s wife as she continues recovering after surgery. “God, please reach down and comfort the family during this scary time. Please wrap your healing arms around Rachel and light the way for the surgeons to perform your miracle. In Jesus name we pray, amen.”